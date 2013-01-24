Mozart may be first in line at HTC to receive Windows Phone 7.8

The HTC Mozart may be the first handset in the Taiwanese firm's fleet to received the Windows Phone 7.8.

That's according to Polish site Windows-Phone.pl, which claims to have spoken to an (unconfirmed) HTC employee who revealed the news.

Now our Polish isn't the best, but we believe the source said something along the lines of "currently the HTC Mozart is the only phone which has been confirmed for the Windows Phone 7.8 update."

All WP7 devices in the running

The employee went on to reveal that the update would start rolling out towards the end of February or the start of March, which would correspond with reports suggesting the update will arrive with manufacturers at the end of January.

TechRadar has spoken to HTC and a spokesperson told us: "We are currently reviewing our upgrade plans for our Windows Phone product portfolio, but don't have anything to announce at this stage.

"In terms of the update, we can say that this is a Microsoft update, which will therefore roll out to all Windows Phone 7 devices."

However, it seems that there is some manufacturer influence: LG has previously admitted the Optimus 7 won't be getting the update any time soon, so it seems the brands are completely hands off with their handsets.

From Windows-Phone.pl via WP Dang