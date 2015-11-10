More Wi-Fi for London Tube stops: here's where you can and can't get a connection

There's great news for Londoners as Virgin Media has confirmed that Wi-Fi is now available in 250 stations on the London Underground network - that's nearly all of them.

The company has finished rolling the service out to 100 more stations. Victoria Coach Station has now also received a Wi-Fi upgrade - meaning that waiting for a coach delayed in traffic just became marginally more tolerable.

Virgin also says that Tube Wi-Fi usage has gone from 3TB a day to 20TB - all in 12 months - and that the average user downloads around 40mb/day.

Though the Wi-Fi technically sits behind a paywall, all of the major phone networks have done a deal with Virgin to provide free access for their customers.

Stations which have been a part of this latest upgrade are:

Alperton

Amersham

Arnos Grove

Barkingside

Barons Court

Becontree

Boston Manor

Brent Cross

Bromley-by-Bow

Buckhurst Hill

Burnt Oak

Canons Park

Chalfont & Latimer

Chesham

Chigwell

Chiswick Park

Chorleywood

Cockfosters

Colindale

Croxley

Dagenham East

Dagenham Heathway

Debden

Ealing Common

East Acton

East Finchley

Edgware

Elm Park

Epping

Fairlop

Fulham Broadway

Goldhawk Road

Grange Hill

Greenford

Hainault

Harlesden

Harrow & Wealdstone

Hendon Central

High Barnet

Hillingdon

Hornchurch

Hounslow Central

Hounslow East

Hounslow West

Ickenham

Kenton

Kew Gardens

Kilburn Park

Kingsbury

Latimer Road

Loughton

Mill Hill East

Moor Park

Neasden

North Acton

North Ealing

North Harrow

Northfields

Northolt

Northwick Park

Northwood

Northwood Hills

Oakwood

Osterley

Park Royal

Perivale

Pinner

Preston Road

Queensbury

Ravenscourt Park

Rayners Lane

Rickmansworth

Roding Valley

Royal Oak

Ruislip

Ruislip Manor

Snaresbrook

South Ealing

South Harrow

South Kenton

South Ruislip

South Woodford

Stamford Brook

Stanmore

Stonebridge Park

Sudbury Hill

Sudbury Town

Theydon Bois

Totteridge & Whetstone

Turnham Green

Upminster Bridge

Upney

Uxbridge

West Acton

West Finchley

West Harrow

Westbourne Park

Willesden Green

Wood Green

Wood Lane

Woodford

Woodside Park

Victoria Coach Station

And by our reckoning, this leaves 20 stations remaining. This includes the stations that will be a part of Crossrail - presumably because the rebuilds are so extensive, Wi-Fi won't be installed until the builders are further on in the process.

Bond Street

Tottenham Court Road

Farringdon

Moorgate

Whitechapel

And here's the rest which Virgin don't supply.

Ruislip Gardens

Watford

Hanger Lane

Heathrow Terminal 5

Gunnesbury

Putney Bridge

Kensington Olympia

Eastcote

Dolis Hill

North Wembley

Willesden Junction

You can see the full map here. Now they can get to work on figuring out how to put Wi-Fi into the actual tunnels.