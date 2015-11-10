Trending
More Wi-Fi for London Tube stops: here's where you can and can't get a connection

A list of the latest additions to the list

Tube Train

There's great news for Londoners as Virgin Media has confirmed that Wi-Fi is now available in 250 stations on the London Underground network - that's nearly all of them.

The company has finished rolling the service out to 100 more stations. Victoria Coach Station has now also received a Wi-Fi upgrade - meaning that waiting for a coach delayed in traffic just became marginally more tolerable.

Virgin also says that Tube Wi-Fi usage has gone from 3TB a day to 20TB - all in 12 months - and that the average user downloads around 40mb/day.

Though the Wi-Fi technically sits behind a paywall, all of the major phone networks have done a deal with Virgin to provide free access for their customers.

Stations which have been a part of this latest upgrade are:

  • Alperton
  • Amersham
  • Arnos Grove
  • Barkingside
  • Barons Court
  • Becontree
  • Boston Manor
  • Brent Cross
  • Bromley-by-Bow
  • Buckhurst Hill
  • Burnt Oak
  • Canons Park
  • Chalfont & Latimer
  • Chesham
  • Chigwell
  • Chiswick Park
  • Chorleywood
  • Cockfosters
  • Colindale
  • Croxley
  • Dagenham East
  • Dagenham Heathway
  • Debden
  • Ealing Common
  • East Acton
  • East Finchley
  • Edgware
  • Elm Park
  • Epping
  • Fairlop
  • Fulham Broadway
  • Goldhawk Road
  • Grange Hill
  • Greenford
  • Hainault
  • Harlesden
  • Harrow & Wealdstone
  • Hendon Central
  • High Barnet
  • Hillingdon
  • Hornchurch
  • Hounslow Central
  • Hounslow East
  • Hounslow West
  • Ickenham
  • Kenton
  • Kew Gardens
  • Kilburn Park
  • Kingsbury
  • Latimer Road
  • Loughton
  • Mill Hill East
  • Moor Park
  • Neasden
  • North Acton
  • North Ealing
  • North Harrow
  • Northfields
  • Northolt
  • Northwick Park
  • Northwood
  • Northwood Hills
  • Oakwood
  • Osterley
  • Park Royal
  • Perivale
  • Pinner
  • Preston Road
  • Queensbury
  • Ravenscourt Park
  • Rayners Lane
  • Rickmansworth
  • Roding Valley
  • Royal Oak
  • Ruislip
  • Ruislip Manor
  • Snaresbrook
  • South Ealing
  • South Harrow
  • South Kenton
  • South Ruislip
  • South Woodford
  • Stamford Brook
  • Stanmore
  • Stonebridge Park
  • Sudbury Hill
  • Sudbury Town
  • Theydon Bois
  • Totteridge & Whetstone
  • Turnham Green
  • Upminster Bridge
  • Upney
  • Uxbridge
  • West Acton
  • West Finchley
  • West Harrow
  • Westbourne Park
  • Willesden Green
  • Wood Green
  • Wood Lane
  • Woodford
  • Woodside Park
  • Victoria Coach Station

And by our reckoning, this leaves 20 stations remaining. This includes the stations that will be a part of Crossrail - presumably because the rebuilds are so extensive, Wi-Fi won't be installed until the builders are further on in the process.

  • Bond Street
  • Tottenham Court Road
  • Farringdon
  • Moorgate
  • Whitechapel
  • And here's the rest which Virgin don't supply.
  • Ruislip Gardens
  • Watford
  • Hanger Lane
  • Heathrow Terminal 5
  • Gunnesbury
  • Putney Bridge
  • Kensington Olympia
  • Eastcote
  • Dolis Hill
  • North Wembley
  • Willesden Junction

You can see the full map here. Now they can get to work on figuring out how to put Wi-Fi into the actual tunnels.

