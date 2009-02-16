HTC unveils Touch Diamond2 / Touch Pro2

High Tech Computer (HTC) has unveiled its latest two smartphones at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this week - the HTC Touch Diamond2 and HTC Touch Pro2.

The Touch Diamond2 is sure to give Apple's iPhone 3G a run for its money, while the Touch Pro2 is aimed at the business end of the market.

"The HTC Touch Pro2 and HTC Touch Diamond2 introduce a mobile communication experience that simplifies how we communicate with people in our lives whether through voice, text or email," said Peter Chou, president and CEO, HTC Corp.

HTC has notably improved the size and responsiveness of the touchscreens on its new devices, in addition to introducing new features such as Push-Internet and unified communications to help you collate and quickly recall your latest phone call, SMS or email history.

Specs appeal

Touch Diamond2 has a slightly larger screen than its predecessor at 3.2 inches and is a mere 13.7 millimetres thick, packing in a 5.0-megapixel camera with a much faster mechanical autofocus.

The Touch Pro2 has a 3.6-inch touchscreen, a QWERTY keypad and, usefully, doubles as a speaker phone for conference calls and the like – a vitally important function for business users, who will be able to just lay the phone down face-down on a table to automatically convert it to a speaker phone.

The HTC tells us that "TouchFLO 3D has been more deeply integrated into a customised version of Windows Mobile 6.1 to deliver more consistency throughout Windows Mobile applications and menus.

"Focused on making navigation easier and more intuitive, TouchFLO 3D brings important information to the top-level user interface, including quick access to people, messaging, email, photos, music and weather."

Both devices should be arriving in the UK early summer, with pricing still to be confirmed.