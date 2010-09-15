HTC Desire HD finally announced

HTC has announced another of its worst-kept secrets: the HTC Desire HD, the new Android flagship phone from the Taiwanese firm.

The new phone features a WVGA capacitive screen, a 1GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and (thankfully) Android 2.2.

There's also an 8MP camera on the back with LED flash and face tracking, the ability to record in 720 HD video and support for a variety of video codecs.

It also comes with Dolby Mobile and SRS, as well as enhanced photo features, HTC is calling this the 'best of what it has done packaged into one handset'.

Upping the stakes

HTC has also beefed up the internal storage, with a microSD card slot for expansion too – and we reckon you're going to want to given that the new HTC Desire HD is shaping up to be a multimedia powerhouse.

The Desire HD is decked out in aluminium to give it a premium finish, and is essentially the UK version of the HTC Evo, and the HTC HD2 given an Android makeover.

It also comes with the latest version of HTC Sense, offering a raft of new features and a new slick user interface, along with HTC Smart Boot to make powering up your device a much faster experience.

We're still waiting to hear word of the UK release date and UK price, but as soon as we know, you'll know – and stick around for our forthcoming hands on: HTC Desire HD review.