HTC Desire 620 looks to be another mediocre mid-ranger

It was only a few months ago that the middling HTC Desire 610 appeared, but we might already be eyeing its successor as images purportedly showing the HTC Desire 620 have emerged.

The source of the leak, nixanbal, has since removed its post, but this is the internet, so of course the photos were shared and the page cached before that could happen.

While none of the leaked information can be taken as fact the images do look quite convincing. The design appears similar to other HTC Desire's, with a removable plastic back and dual front-facing speakers, however there are some differences, so it's unlikely that this is simply an existing Desire masquerading as a new one.

Similar but different

The front of the phone looks rather like an HTC Desire 816, with the front-facing camera at the top left corner and a speaker grille that's just one row deep. The back however is closer to a Desire 610, with similar camera placement (though a slightly different camera design).

As for the specs, it apparently has a 5-inch 720p display built in to a slightly wider frame than the HTC One M8, a 1.2GHz quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, an Adreno 306 GPU, 8GB of storage, a microSD card slot, an 8MP main camera, a 5MP front-facing one and a 2100mAh battery, while it runs Android 4.4.4.

Do you Desire it? (credit: nixanbal)

That would make the Desire 620 roughly as powerful as the 610, but with a larger, higher resolution screen and more megapixels on the front-facing camera, so it doesn't sound like a huge upgrade.

No information is given on the price, but apparently the Desire 620 is expected to launch in Bulgaria in January, so we may well get an official look at it soon.