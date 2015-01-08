Here's how Apple plans to prevent bugs in future versions of iOS

Right now, only employees at Apple HQ and developers get the honour of testing pre-release version of iOS, but there's a change in the air.

According to 9to5Mac, Apple is allegedly going to start giving select retail store employees access to upcoming versions of iOS, the thinking behind which is, obviously, the more eyes the better.

Apple has started doing the same thing for it Max OS X releases, which has helped it identify problems faster than it normally would have.

Watching the watchmen

iOS releases used to be pretty stable, but more recent rollouts have been marred by some nasty bugs. iOS 8.0.1 was even suspended while Apple fixed it.

With the Apple Watch potentially just weeks away, it's crucial that Cupertino is getting its software right and keeping problems to an absolute minimum.

Smartwatches aren't going to be like phones. People will expect no hassle, and if they get it, it's quite possible that they'll simply switch back to their traditional timepiece and not give the smartwatch another thought.