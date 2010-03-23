HD2 finally converted to Android as HTC Evo

HTC has unveiled another Android super smartphone – the HTC Evo, the first 3G/4G handset in the world.

And if you liked the HTC HD2, you'll love this: a 4.3-inch screen, a 1GHz processor and a huge 8MP camera, the first from the Taiwanese firm.

The camera is also HD-capable with HDMI-port, making this a real spec-heavy device capable of downloading data much faster than the average 3G mobile.

HTC Sense is predictably plopped on top of the Android 2.1 experience, much likes its Legend and Desire brothers, so Facebook and Twitter integration will be offered as standard.

Google Goggles is offered in the box as well, making it easier to search for things in the real world, and there's also a forward facing camera to enable easy video conferencing.

Memory, all alone in the moonlight...

It will come with 1GB of internal memory as well as 512MB RAM, with an 8GB microSD card in the box too.

We knew there would be a phone like this coming from HTC after all the rumours and pictures of the HTC Supersonic – it's just a shame that name wasn't actually used.

The Evo is being brought to the US by Sprint, which offers 4G networks in 27 territories in the US. This is slightly worrying to us British-type folk, as we're currently without the high speed 4G goodness.

But don't worry, we'll be poking around to find out whether there will be stripped down version coming our way – come on, who doesn't want an Android version of the HD2?