Fujitsu takes on west with phones and tablets

Fujitsu is planning to take the European and US mobile market by storm this year with a slew of new Android and Windows Phone tablets and smartphones.

After years of playing in the Japanese phone market, Fujitsu is branching out and hoping to get in on the lucrative European and American smartphone action – just as Panasonic does the same thing.

But while we're not expecting anything more than a smartphone from Panasonic, Fujitsu has a range of handsets plus tablets to offer, taking in both Android and Windows Phone.

Hardware details

Not much is known about the actual hardware at this point, although reports suggest all models will come equipped with NFC, LTE connectivity and biometric security (like fingerprint unlock).

At this year's CES, Fujitsu showed off a Tegra 3 quad-core superphone prototype - here's hoping that speaks of things to come.

Fujitsu has already been in talks with European operators about offering the devices, and claims what it has up its sleeve is "a global product".

Robert Pryke, director for Fujitsu's mobile phone business in Europe, said, "The Japanese market has been in a silo from a technology and design perspective, but Fujitsu is bringing out a global product."

There's a good chance we'll see the new Fujitsu tablets and smartphones get a MWC 2012 unveiling: in which case, we'll be there to bring you our hands on reviews just as soon as humanly possible.

