First Nokia 'smooth-back' 3G flip phone

Nokia has revealed its latest 3G flip mobile, a slimline, elegant handset that introduces a new "smooth-back" folding design concept into the Nokia line-up.

The Nokia 6555 is a curvy flip-phone design that uses a recessed hinge to give a seamless, curvaceous look when opened up. The glossy surface of the Nokia 6555, and details such as an analogue clock on the front panel, are aimed squarely at the style-conscious mobile buyer.

The Nokia 6555 is a 3G phone, supporting video and audio downloads and streaming. It has a main 1.3-megapixel camera on the front, above the analogue clock. Video recording is included, while the Nokia 6555 ticks the usual mid-price features list with a multi-format digital music player onboard.

Some 30MB of internal storage is included, plus support for MicroSD memory card expansion. Stereo Bluetooth is also included. The internal display is a 240 x 320 pixels 16 million-colour screen.

The Nokia 6555 will be one sale within the next month, priced at 200 euros (£135) SIM-free before taxes.

Nokia 6555 - key features