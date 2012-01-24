Developers to choose Android over iOS in 2012

Findings from two separate studies have found that Apple's influence in the mobile market looks set to dwindle in the coming years.

Analyst house Ovum released results from its annual developer survey this week, which suggests that Android could become the most important operating system to developers this year, overtaking iOS's dominance.

The study also noted the growing support behind the Blackberry and Windows Phone platforms, which could see the mobile market become even more competitive, as developers explore opportunities across all systems.

Advantage: Windows Phone

In more bad news for Apple, a study by IHS iSuppli last week concluded that Windows Phone could overtake iOS in terms of market share by 2015, thanks in part to Microsoft's deal with Nokia.

The report goes on to predict that by 2015, Windows Phone will reach a 16.7 percent market share, as iOS falls to 16.6 and Android romps ahead of the pack with a 58.1 percent share of the market.

Windows Phone has some way to go though, as it only accounted for 1.9 percent of the market in 2011, with iOS claiming 18 percent and Android way ahead with 47.4 percent.

Do you reckon Windows Phone will be able to topple Apple's offering in three years, or is this speculation way off the mark?

From TechWorld via Android Authority