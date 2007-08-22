BlackBerry Curve 8310 with satnav on Vodafone

Vodafone customers in the UK will be the first get their hands on the new BlackBerry Curve 8310, RIM's latest messaging device with built in GPS satellite navigation capability.

The BlackBerry Curve 8310 from Research In Motion (RIM) is an updated version of RIM's consumer-friendly BlackBerry Curve 8300, adding an integrated GPS receiver to the earlier model's spec.

Vodafone will supply the BlackBerry 8310 with Vodafone's Sat Nav software as part of its package. The Qwerty keyboard-packing new BlackBerry Curve 8310 also has a 2-megapixel camera and extensive multimedia capabilities, including multi-format music and video players, and swappable MicroSD card support.

It also comes with a full suite of BlackBerry applications including its trademark push email service, comprehensive organiser and calendar functions, syncing capabilities and a full web browser.

Vodafone will be the first UK network to sell the BlackBerry Curve 8310, with an exclusive deal running from its 3 September launch until 31 October 2007.

GPS navigation

The Vodafone Sat Nav application is powered by Telmap satnav technology . It provides detailed route planning and GPS navigation, with live traffic updates, traffic jam alerts and extensive points of interest information, such as restaurant reviews. The over-the-air updated mapping information uses Vodafone's network to refresh maps stored on the BlackBerry as you need it.

The Blackberry Curve 8310 can be ordered now online from Vodafone. Customers buying the BlackBerry 8310 from Vodafone also get the chance to win a ride in a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren racing car with this year's F1 championship leader Lewis Hamilton, and a visit to McLaren's Technology Centre.