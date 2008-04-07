Def Jam Records launches hip hop mobile phone

Sony Ericsson and The Carphone Warehouse are releasing a limited edition hip hop and RnB mobile phone, in association with the legendary Def Jam Records.

Kim de Ruiter, commercial and new business manager at Mercury Music Group - the label responsible for Def Jam in the UK - said of the deal: “Joining our unique Def Jam artists with Sony Ericsson in this way allows us to reach a targeted audience in an interesting and relevant way, while at the same time entering a new, non-traditional music retail space to market our acts.”

Blinging speakers

The limited edition white and gold W910i handsets will come fully loaded with audio and video content from the Def Jam stable. The phone will also be bundled with matching MPS 75 speakers in blinging black and gold – ideal for annoying grannies on the back of the bus.

The Def Jam phones will be exclusively available at the Carphone Warehouse in the UK from tomorrow (8 April). For all the interested gangstas out there, here’s the full list of content the phone will come pre-loaded with:

VIDEOS

1) Ne-Yo - Do You

2) Fabolous f/ Ne-Yo - Make Me Better

3) Chingy - Gimmie Dat f/ Ludacris and Bobby V

4) Rick Ross - The Boss

5) Rocko - Umma Do Me

6) Mariah - 'Touch My Body' podcast

AUDIO

1) Janet - Rock With U

2) Rihanna and Ne-Yo - Hate That I Love You

3) Ne-Yo - Because Of You

4) Nas - Hip Hop Is Dead

5) Ludacris - Money Maker

6) Fabolous - Diamonds

7) Playaz Circle - Duffle Bag Boys