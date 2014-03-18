Apple's cheaper 8GB iPhone 5C is now on sale

We learned yesterday that Apple would be launching an 8GB version of its all-plastic iPhone 5C today, and it's done just that - although only in select regions including Europe and Australia and with little fanfare.

If you head over to the British or Australian version of the Apple Store you'll now see the 8GB 5C lining up alongside its 16GB and 32GB brothers, sporting a price tag of £429, AU$679 (around $499) - that's £40 and AU$60 less than the next size up.

It may not be the super cheap iPhone we've all been waiting for, but at least the 8GB iPhone 5C is another step in the right direction by the Cupertino firm.

In the UK, mobile network O2 is also offering the 8GB iPhone 5C, while there's no sign of the new model on any other carriers for now.

Storage wars

While it may say 8GB on the box, you won't actually get all that space to yourself, with iOS 7 taking up 2-3GB of the storage. Bear in mind Apple doesn't believe in expandable storage options such as microSD and you may find your 5C filling up pretty quickly.

Apple does give you 5GB of free iCloud storage, which should ease the storage pain, but even that can fill up quickly if you fancy stocking up on movies.

There's currently no word on whether the cheaper iPhone 5C will launch in the US, but considering Apple's American roots we'd be surprised if it didn't appear.