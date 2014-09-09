Apple's about to change the mobile payments game with Apple Pay

Mobile payments have been a tricky area for so long, but Apple is hoping to change that, announcing its own payment platform at the big event in San Francisco, called Apple Pay.

Apple Pay is built into the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, and it also works with the Apple Watch. It uses NFC to communicate with point-of-sale systems and relies on Touch ID fingerprint recognition to authenticate payments.

Apple Pay works with a new Secure Elements chip that encrypts and stores payment information safely and securely, according to the Cupertino company. When a new card is stored, a device-only account number is created, along with a one-time dynamic security code.

Secure transactions

This means that Apple doesn't know what you've bought, how much it cost or how you paid for it, with the transaction details being viewable only between you and the bank. The cashier won't see your name, credit card number or security code, as they would when you use a plastic card at the checkout.

Starting in the US from October, Apple Pay will initially accept American Express, MasterCard and Visa. A number of businesses across the States, including Disney and McDonald's (at its drive throughs) will be implementing the tech, in addition to Apple's own stores.

iOS 8 features a new Apple Pay API, and as such Apple reckons a ton more apps featuring its snazzy payments tech will find their way onto the App Store as developers get on board.