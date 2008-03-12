100,000 downloads of iPhone SDKs

Apple has announced that there have already been 100,000 downloads of the iPhone software developer kit (SDK) in the four days since release.

The SDK’s arrival has sparked huge interest globally from third-party developers, including Team 17 and Microsoft's Silverlight team, with many viewing the iPhone (and the iPod touch) as a potentially huge distribution market for their wares.

Incredible reaction

“Developer reaction to the iPhone SDK has been incredible with more than 100,000 downloads in the first four days,” said Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing.

“Also, over one million people have watched the launch video on Apple.com, further demonstrating the incredible interest developers have in creating applications for the iPhone.”

What the SDK arrival means for the average iPhone user is that they could well be able to buy the solutions to the problems they have with the iPhone.

People are already racing to fill gaps like the lack of task lists and cut and paste, but it appears that it is games that are most firing enthusiasm.

Pac-man and Galaga

“We’re very excited about Apple’s new SDK and reaching every iPhone user through the new App Store,” said Scott Rubin, vice president, Sales and Marketing, Namco Networks.

“We can’t wait to show off great new versions of arcade classics like Pac-man and Galaga that use the revolutionary features of the iPhone and iPod touch.”

Apple is offering a $100 million pot for the best applications released, and the company will host approved software apps in a special store, taking 30 per cent of any sales generated.