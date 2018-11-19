Philips home appliances are 67% off – but not for long

Philips – purveyor of toothbrushes, seller of razors – has now launched a fleet of Black Friday 'pre-sale' discounts on its range of male grooming and household appliances.

Electric toothbrushes have seen the biggest price drops, with a clean 67% discount on a number of models. Beard and stubble razors have been cut by 30-60%, while vacuums and irons are also getting a look in with around a third off each featured appliance.

The pre-sale runs until Tuesday 20 November – tomorrow, at the time of writing – and you can see our pick of the best deals below.

You won't see any Philips televisions in this particular sale, though we're keeping track of those in our round-up of the best Black Friday TV deals.

Philips pre-sale discounts