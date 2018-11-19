Philips home appliances are 67% off – but not for long

Philips – purveyor of toothbrushes, seller of razors – has now launched a fleet of Black Friday 'pre-sale' discounts on its range of male grooming and household appliances.
Electric toothbrushes have seen the biggest price drops, with a clean 67% discount on a number of models. Beard and stubble razors have been cut by 30-60%, while vacuums and irons are also getting a look in with around a third off each featured appliance.
The pre-sale runs until Tuesday 20 November – tomorrow, at the time of writing – and you can see our pick of the best deals below.
You won't see any Philips televisions in this particular sale, though we're keeping track of those in our round-up of the best Black Friday TV deals.
Philips pre-sale discounts
Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100 electric toothbrush £
280 £100 at Philips.co.uk
This top-of-the-range electric toothbrush has three distinct cleaning modes, an in-built pressure sensor, and a travel case bundled in.View Deal
AquaTouch Wet and dry electric shaver
£130 £52 at Philips.co.uk
Like the name says, this shaver does wet and dry, comes with a pop-up trimmer, and can be 'quick charged' in only three minutes for a single shave.View Deal
Azur Performer Plus Steam iron
£90 £45 at Philips.co.uk
The Azur's T-ionicGlide soleplate is Philip's best-rated, and at half-price makes this iron a steamy proposition.View Deal
PowerPro Compact vacuum cleaner
£150 £85 at Philips.co.uk
The PowerPro is an bagless, energy-efficient vacuum with the ease of just tipping its 1.5L contents into the bin.View Deal
