Samsung lays the smackdown on the MacBook Air

Samsung has revealed its latest addition to its laptop range, the X360, and has packed everything into a sleek little frame.

Sporting a 128GB solid state drive, this little beauty comes in red, black and erm...graduated red, so it's for the style conscious as well as the power hungry.

With a battery life of over 10 hours (six hours in real terms) thanks to the SSD, Samsung is clearly leveraging its expertise in flash drives to pimp this little lappie out.

It has a 13.3inch widescreen display and weighs in at just 1.27kg, which Samsung claimed was the lightest in class in its presentation at IFA 2008.

Snook cocking

Clearly cocking a snook to Apple, the tagline for the device is: "Lighter than air and fully featured."

Using a low voltage Intel Centrino 2 chipset, this laptop can be specced all the way up to £1,700-worth of power.

It also comes with a fingerprint scanner for security, a 7-in-1 card reader and silver nano-particles in the keyboard for bacteria resistance.

We had a quick play...there was no sign of the kitchen sink however.

Samsung is also planning to integrate HSDPA into the device as well, which should be available in 2009.

The X360 will debut in October across key markets: UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Poland and The Netherlands, starting at £1150.