Park Cameras Imaging Festival 2017

Park Cameras is laying on a whole range of free photo seminars for customers at its annual Imaging Festival.

The seminar will cover a wide range of topics from some of the largest photographic brands including Canon, Sony, and Olympus, and from top experts such as Will Stedman, Wayne Johns, David Clapp, Jacob James and Keith Bernstein.

As well as this, Park Cameras will see its own expert staff joined by technical experts directly from the brands, and will be on-hand to answer any question you might have – no matter how obscure it might be.

You’ll find experts not only from top photo brands including Canon, Nikon, GoPro, Olympus, Fujifilm, Sigma, Sony, Tamron and Panasonic, but also from accessory brands including Manfrotto, Lowepro, Epson and Vanguard.

The Imaging Festival also promises to feature some fantastic camera gear deals that will be available in store for one day only, while you can also give your Canon DSLR a sensor clean for free.

The Imaging Festival will be held on Saturday 17th June at its Burgess Hill store in West Sussex, and Saturday 24th June at its Central London store, located just off Oxford Street.