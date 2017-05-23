Oppo F3 with dual front cameras launched in India at Rs 19,990

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has taken the wraps off from its another selfie-centric smartphone, the Oppo F3. The company unveiled a bigger Oppo F3 Plus earlier in India, which shares a lot of similarities with the newly launched F3. The smartphone will compete against the selfie-focused smartphones like Vivo V5s and Gionee A1 in the offline market.

The Oppo F3 goes on sale from May 13 in 25 cities across India. The pre-order starts from today onwards till May 12, 2017. It will be sold online exclusively on Flipkart at Rs 19,990. The price may differ in the offline market, which is still unannounced.

Like its bigger sibling, the F3 also boasts of a dual-camera setup on the front. It bears one 16MP 1.3-inch sensor with f/2.0 aperture along with an 8MP 120 degree wide-angle sensor. It further has a lot of camera modes and options like Selfie Panorama, Screen flash, Pam shutter, and more. On the rear there it sports a 13MP camera.

On the display front, it has a 5.5-inch full HD display with 401 PPI pixel density and 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, it runs a MediaTek MT6750T6 octa-core processor with 4GB RAM and Mali-T860 GPU for better graphics. On the storage front it offers 64GB of inbuilt storage with dedicated microSD card slot (up to 128GB).

Like the other Oppo F-series phones, the F3 also has a fingerprint sensor on built-in the home button, which is claimed to unlock the smartphone in 0.2 seconds. It supports dual-SIM and runs on Oppo’s in-house ColorOS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The smartphone packs a 3200mAh non-removable battery to power it up.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/ac, Bluetooth v4.0 3.5mm audio jack, GPS/A-GPS, and a micro-USB port for data syncing and charging. The smartphone measures 153.3x75.3x7.3mm, and weighs 153 grams.

Oppo F3 Hardware Specifications

Display: 5.5inch IPS LCD Full HD (1920 x 1080p) resolution

Dimensions: 153.3x75.3x7.3mm

Processor: MediaTek MT6750T6

Camera: 13MP (Rear), 16MP+8MP (Front)

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB

OS: Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Battery: 3200 mAh

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/ac, Bluetooth v4.0 3.5mm audio jack, GPS/A-GPS

Pre-booking offers

Customers who pre-book the Oppo F3 can enter a contest where three lucky winners will get a chance to witness the ICC finals in London.