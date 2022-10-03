OnePlus Nord Watch: release date, price, specs and features

Audio player loading…

The OnePlus Nord Watch is a device that we knew was coming, as OnePlus extensively teased the wearable before launch, as it does with so many of its products. But now this budget smartwatch has arrived, so we know the full specs and details.

This even cheaper alternative to the OnePlus Watch – which wasn’t overly expensive in the first place – sports an AMOLED screen and up to 10 days of battery life, among other things, all of which you’ll find detailed below.

We’ve also included information on the release date and price – though that’s one area that there are still some questions about.

Cut to the chase

What is it? An affordable smartwatch from OnePlus

An affordable smartwatch from OnePlus When is it out? Now in India, unknown elsewhere

Now in India, unknown elsewhere How much does it cost? ₹6,999 (roughly $85 / £75 / AU$130)

The OnePlus Nord Watch has so far only been announced for India, where it’s out now. It’s not clear if or when this wearable will come to other regions. The original OnePlus Watch did launch in the US and the UK, so it’s certainly possible the Nord Watch will as well, especially as those regions have also seen some Nord phones.

But some OnePlus products are made specifically for India, so there’s no guarantee that the OnePlus Nord Watch will get a wider release.

In any case, it costs ₹6,999 in India (roughly $85 / £75 / AU$130), though has a temporary introductory price of ₹4,999 (around $60 / £55 / AU$95). Note that while a release in the US and the UK is possible, we wouldn’t expect to see the OnePlus Nord Watch in Australia, as the company doesn’t sell its products there.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus Nord Watch design and display

The OnePlus Nord Watch comes in a choice of Midnight Black or Deep Blue – a color which applies to both the silicone strap and the zinc alloy case.

It has a stainless-steel buckle, and including the strap it weighs 52.4g. The dimensions are 45.2 x 37.2 x 10.4mm, and the OnePlus Nord Watch is IP68 certified, meaning it’s both water and dust resistant.

As for the screen, it’s a 1.78-inch AMOLED one with a 368 x 448 resolution, 326 pixels per inch, and a 60Hz refresh rate. The typical brightness is 500 nits.

OnePlus Nord Watch fitness and features

The OnePlus Nord Watch has an impressive 105 different sports modes, including ones for yoga, cricket, running, and many other activities. It also offers automatic tracking for runs and walks, so you won’t have to manually start tracking those.

It supports 24-hour heart rate monitoring, plus sleep tracking, blood oxygen measurements, menstrual cycle tracking, and stress monitoring.

This data is fed into a dedicated N Health app on your phone, which the watch pairs to using Bluetooth 5.2. However, one big fitness omission is GPS, which is absent here. Though cheap wearables often lack this.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Away from health and fitness, the OnePlus Nord Watch offers a library of over 100 different watch faces, so you can customize it to suit your style. It also includes standard smartwatch features like call and message notifications, music controls, and a remote shutter for your phone’s camera.

It works with both Android and iOS phones, but the actual operating system of the watch will probably be a little limited, as while we can’t see it mentioned, it’s presumably the same OnePlus Watch OS as seen on the standard OnePlus Watch.

This has the downside of meaning there are far fewer apps than with Wear OS or watchOS, as you’re limited to the pre-installed ones.

OnePlus Nord Watch specs and battery life

The OnePlus Nord Watch has 256MB of storage, though the chipset and RAM aren’t mentioned.

As for the battery, that’s 230mAh, and OnePlus claims that it will last for up to 10 days of 'typical use', and that it has a 30-day standby time. That has most smartwatches beat, and it’s a believable claim, as the OnePlus Watch also lasted a long time, and lived up to the company’s claims.

There’s no mention of charging speeds, but it uses a magnetic charger to juice back up.

While the verdict is still out on whether it can find a place among our pick of the best smartwatches, here's hoping OnePlus brings it to new markets so we can call it in for review.