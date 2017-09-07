OnePlus 3 Android 8.0 Oreo update enters closed beta testing

OnePlus has started testing the Android 8.0 Oreo update for its smartphones. According to a report by Android Police, OnePlus has started the first closed beta testing of the Android 8.0 Oreo update for the OnePlus 3. The phone, launched last year with Android 6.0 Marshmallow will have received two major Android OS updates once the Oreo update is rolled out.

OnePlus’s founder and CEO, Pete Lau, had recently confirmed that the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T will both receive the Android 8.0 Oreo update. More recently, it was revealed by the company’s Head of Product that the Oreo update will be the last major OS update to be delivered to the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T.

For now, though, OnePlus 3 users will have to wait along with OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 5 users. The public betas of the Oreo update are expected to be released by mid-September, so it’s probably a matter of around 10 days or so.

In the current OnePlus 3 Oreo closed beta release, there are several issues that make the phone unusable for the most part. The cameras, for example, do not work as the camera blobs have not been optimized to work with Android 8.0 Oreo. Other features like NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth etc either do not work, or they are unreliable.

Faster than the first Nougat beta, but stable release may take a while

To recap, it took two months for OnePlus to release the first Nougat based beta build for the OnePlus 3. In comparison, the company has been faster this time around, with only the Pixel and Nexus devices having received the Oreo update a couple of weeks ago. The first Oreo public beta builds are scheduled to be released around mid-September for the OnePlus 3, 3T and 5, but it may take a little longer for OnePlus to release relatively less buggy Oreo builds for its devices.