One of the cheapest Chromebooks we've seen before Black Friday is at Walmart

If you're looking for a cheap Chromebook and fast, then Lenovo and Walmart have concocted a sweet deal just for you as part of the early Walmart Black Friday sale.

The duo are selling this Chromebook for more than $200 off of Lenovo's list price, making it one of the cheapest Chromebooks we've seen this year ahead of Black Friday 2019 or Cyber Monday 2019.

Lenovo 100e Chromebook is $349 $109 at Walmart

Walmart is selling this 11.6-inch Chromebook with an HD display, MediaTek processor, 4GB of RAM and 16GB of local storage for a massive $240 off the list price. Plus, it lasts for up to 10 hours of battery life.View Deal

Short of that $99 Windows laptop we found a while back, we haven't seen that many nearly double-digit priced laptops since.

If all you or a loved one needs is to browse Facebook, access social media and watch videos, then this should be an ideal laptop for them. Of course, it hugely helps that it's as cheap as it is, but remember not to expect a powerhouse out of the box.