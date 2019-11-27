One of the best gaming phones is now at a ridiculously low price in Black Friday sales

If you were waiting for Black Friday deals to pick up a new smartphone, and you're a big gamer, then we've got the perfect deal for you – the Razer Phone 2 is now at a startlingly low price.

The Razer Phone 2 is a great gaming phone with appropriately powerful processing specs, a 120Hz refresh rate on its huge screen, and more powerful speakers than you'd typically find on a smartphone.

The phone launched for $799, and since release its price dropped gradually by half to $399. But now with an extra $100 off, it's even cheaper than half its initial price, making it supremely affordable.

Razer Phone 2: $ 399.99 $299.99 at Amazon

If you love to game on your smartphone, then this is one of the best phones you can get. It has a powerful Snapdragon 845 chipset to drive its 7.2-inch, QuadHD display. That display also offers a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

