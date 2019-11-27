One of the best gaming phones is now at a ridiculously low price in Black Friday sales

If you were waiting for Black Friday deals to pick up a new smartphone, and you're a big gamer, then we've got the perfect deal for you – the Razer Phone 2 is now at a startlingly low price.
The Razer Phone 2 is a great gaming phone with appropriately powerful processing specs, a 120Hz refresh rate on its huge screen, and more powerful speakers than you'd typically find on a smartphone.
The phone launched for $799, and since release its price dropped gradually by half to $399. But now with an extra $100 off, it's even cheaper than half its initial price, making it supremely affordable.
Razer Phone 2: $
399.99 $299.99 at Amazon
If you love to game on your smartphone, then this is one of the best phones you can get. It has a powerful Snapdragon 845 chipset to drive its 7.2-inch, QuadHD display. That display also offers a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate.
View Deal
Not in the US? These are the best deals in your region.
TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.