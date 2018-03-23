Ola takes riders from India to North Korea, China and the US

Ola is apparently booking rides for customers from Bangalore, all the way to North Korea with an estimated fare charge of Rs 1,49,088 for a 5-day round trip. A bug in the Android app for Ola allowed users to book cabs from anywhere in India to destinations across the ocean, like the US.

The glitch in the system was spotted by Rohit Menda who posted a screenshot of his friend’s Ola booking on Tiwtter. Ola’s response was to switch the phone on and off… Because that always fixed everything.

But, by that time other Ola customers were already trying to see if their Ola app would take them out of the country as well. Destinations varied from China to the US, and even Saudi Arabia.

How is this possible @Olacabs a trip to North Korea?Please check your systems.#Ola pic.twitter.com/wi92DObwGpMarch 17, 2018

The bookings didn’t only promise an international destination, but also sent driver details and cab specifics without asking for passport requirements even once.

Prior to this, there was an incident just last month where a man tried to book an Uber but its location was in the middle of the Arabian sea.