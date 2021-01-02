Nvidia may be preparing to release the RTX 3080 Super and RTX 3070 Super

Nvidia is preparing to release two new high-end SKUs in the next couple of months, pointing to the possibility of new RTX 3080 Super and RTX 3070 Super cards to augment Nvidia's lineup of next-gen GPUs.

I know there are some new SKUs recently, but I don't know their names yet, maybe 3070 Super and 3080 Super.December 31, 2020

The GPU SKUs, first flagged by kopite7kimi, are the latest possible GPUs to come to Nvidia's growing lineup of Ampere graphics cards. While the names of the new SKUs are not known yet, Wccftech points out that there's enough reason to believe (and disbelieve) that the new cards are going to be the RTX 3080 Super and RTX 3070 Super.

On the skeptic's side, there have been so many RTX 3000-series variants rumored and then "cancelled" that the two SKUs could be any number of different cards, from RTX 3050s to the RTX 3070 Ti to the RTX 3080 Super. Until there is an announcement, it's simply impossible to know.

On the other hand, it is widely reported that Nvidia was planning to release the RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 with more VRAM, but settled for the (relatively) lower memory amounts due to a lack of GDDR6 modules in the latter half of 2020. That memory shortage should be clearing up considerably in 2021, so it would make sense for Nvidia to introduce Super variants of the two cards.