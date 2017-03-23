Nokia's new Android phones will come to the US, no word yet on 3310

Nokia rocked the mobile world at last month's MWC tech expo, announcing four new phones at the show. One of them nearly broke the internet (OK, maybe it didn't go that far, but the Nokia 3310 was a huge hit).

The firm told us at the time that it planned to release the other three - the Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 - globally, but now we have confirmation straight from Nokia that those release plans definitely include the US.

@QQwill We're planning on a global release so yes they will be. Get the latest updates by registering at https://t.co/waNGfPppQ8March 22, 2017

That's good news for Nokia phone fans; the Nokia 6,5 and 3 are all-around solid, well-designed machines at affordable prices. Though they aren't at the level of, say, the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S8, they could be a fine choice for your next mobile.

Niceties aside, though, this triple serving of mobile Nokia goodness probably won't satisfy those pining for the 3310.

Sadly, the device, a reboot of the beloved and virtually unbreakable original feature phone, won't work in the US because its frequency is incompatible with networks here. However, HMD, the company that makes Nokia-branded phones now, says it is eying the US to release the phone, at some point.

Until then, you can buy the Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 this sometime between April and June. The phones' prices are €229 (around $240), €189 (around $200), and €139 (around $130), respectively. For comparison's sake, the Nokia 3310 price is €49 (around $40).

Via Android Police