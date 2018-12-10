Nokia 8.1 with Snapdragon 710 launched in India at Rs 26,999

HMD Global unveiled the Nokia 8.1 last week globally, and without much delay, the phone has also hit Indian shores today. It is priced competitively at Rs 26,999.

The Nokia 8.1 is a refreshed version of the Nokia 8 Sirocco, with a bigger 6.18-inch Full HD+ display with HDR10 support and the latest Snapdragon 710 chipset with 4GB of RAM. Unlike the Nokia 8.1 Sirocco, the new version doesn't have the top-end Snapdragon chipset (Snapdragon 845/855), which naturally places it in the upper mid-range of smartphones.

The phone also has a pair of cameras on the back, with both a 12MP main lens with optical image stabilization and a 13MP depth sensor. Plus, there’s a 20MP camera on the front.

The phone has 64GB of storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card slot), and a 3,500mAh battery with fast charging support, which the company claims can last up to two days between charges.

Android One version of Pie

The Nokia 8.1 also runs Android 9 Pie (Android One version), so it’s both up-to-date and should get speedy updates in future. On top, it is Android enterprise recommended to ensure security.

It has has a very well built design and looks quite premium too. It has a metal frame, a notch and what appears to be a glass back, though notably there is still a considerable chin below the screen.

While the phone has been announced, you can’t actually buy it quite yet. The Nokia 8.1 is set to hit the stores on December 21st on Amazon, Nokia online store and offline partners. Pre-booking starts soon and you’ll be able to choose between Blue/Silver and Iron/Steel color combinations.