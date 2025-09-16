Adobe Stock is 10 years old

Company is rolling out new Missions and bonus pay for contributors

Creators will finally gain access to Adobe Stock content inside apps like Photoshop

Adobe Stock is about to hit its 10-year anniversary - and to celebrate the milestone, it seems the company has some big surprises in store for the platform’s contributors, creators, and users.

Outlined in a blog post, the company has taken a retrospective look at just how far the platform has come since its initial launch and its plans for the future.

We had a lot of compliments to give in our recent Adobe Stock review, noting how impressively easy it was to add media to the site and start earning money.

Now, it seems, Adobe is prepping more ways for contributors to earn with the stock photo site and improving workflows for users of the site.

What’s new in Adobe Stock?

For contributors to Adobe Stock, there are two main features that caught my eye.

More ways to make money is the big one as Adobe Stock turns ten. The platform already supports individual licenses, bonus pay for Firefly contributions, and Missions - the latter of which will shortly be expanding. It’s an interesting idea, with contributors able to earn more for delivering specific types of content that Adobe requires.

Alongside this, the platform will be introducing the third Firefly bonus pay-out. Effectively, it means those contributors who let the company train its Firefly AI on their media over the past year will find a little extra cash in their portal from tomorrow.

Improved integration across Adobe apps is the second notable update. This is something the company typically excels at - you only have to look at how tools such as Express and Firefly are now readily available inside the likes of Photoshop to see how the implementation is handled.

That means anyone using Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Premiere Pro, After Effects, XD, Dimension, Dreamweaver, and Express will be able to preview and license that content. Adobe reckons this will provide “unparalleled content visibility and exposure.” The real surprise for me here is how long it’s taken to get this done.

For creators and users of Adobe Stock, the main features to look out for are the expanded integration, where Adobe is already looking at new ways to use Stock content as part of existing workflows.

It's also promising new content types, with Adobe saying it’s “rapidly expanding our offerings to include photos, illustrations, videos, vectors, generative AI content, audio, templates, 3D assets, GIFs.”

The company also suggests that this is just the beginning - although I’m struggling to think of a medium that isn’t already included in that list.