Adobe Stock celebrates 10th birthday with pay out for contributors and one long-awaited update I think creators will love
Tenth anniversary of stock media site brings new gifts for contributors and creators
- Adobe Stock is 10 years old
- Company is rolling out new Missions and bonus pay for contributors
- Creators will finally gain access to Adobe Stock content inside apps like Photoshop
Adobe Stock is about to hit its 10-year anniversary - and to celebrate the milestone, it seems the company has some big surprises in store for the platform’s contributors, creators, and users.
Outlined in a blog post, the company has taken a retrospective look at just how far the platform has come since its initial launch and its plans for the future.
We had a lot of compliments to give in our recent Adobe Stock review, noting how impressively easy it was to add media to the site and start earning money.
Now, it seems, Adobe is prepping more ways for contributors to earn with the stock photo site and improving workflows for users of the site.
What’s new in Adobe Stock?
For contributors to Adobe Stock, there are two main features that caught my eye.
More ways to make money is the big one as Adobe Stock turns ten. The platform already supports individual licenses, bonus pay for Firefly contributions, and Missions - the latter of which will shortly be expanding. It’s an interesting idea, with contributors able to earn more for delivering specific types of content that Adobe requires.
Alongside this, the platform will be introducing the third Firefly bonus pay-out. Effectively, it means those contributors who let the company train its Firefly AI on their media over the past year will find a little extra cash in their portal from tomorrow.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Improved integration across Adobe apps is the second notable update. This is something the company typically excels at - you only have to look at how tools such as Express and Firefly are now readily available inside the likes of Photoshop to see how the implementation is handled.
That means anyone using Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Premiere Pro, After Effects, XD, Dimension, Dreamweaver, and Express will be able to preview and license that content. Adobe reckons this will provide “unparalleled content visibility and exposure.” The real surprise for me here is how long it’s taken to get this done.
For creators and users of Adobe Stock, the main features to look out for are the expanded integration, where Adobe is already looking at new ways to use Stock content as part of existing workflows.
It's also promising new content types, with Adobe saying it’s “rapidly expanding our offerings to include photos, illustrations, videos, vectors, generative AI content, audio, templates, 3D assets, GIFs.”
The company also suggests that this is just the beginning - although I’m struggling to think of a medium that isn’t already included in that list.
Try Adobe Stock free for 30 days
Adobe Stock is the one-stop shop for stock photos, videos, vector graphics, and more. Currently, users can get 10 free images or one video download as part of the free 30-day trial.
You might also like
Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro. He began in tech journalism reviewing photo editors and video editing software at Web User magazine, and covered technology news, features, and how-to guides. Today, he and his team of expert reviewers test out a range of creative software, hardware, and office furniture. Once upon a time, he wrote TV commercials and movie trailers. Relentless champion of the Oxford comma.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.