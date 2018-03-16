Nokia 7 Plus release date, price, news, and features

The Nokia 7 Plus has a big display and premium design for a phone that’s going to be launched in the mid-range price segment. It was launched alongside other Nokia phones at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018.

The Nokia device has a high-end dual camera and a smart design making it a delight for users who’re looking of a big screen but are on a budget.

Design

The dimensions of the phone are a little large but device sticks to being slim, which works in its favour. The frame of the Nokia device is carved from a single block of aluminium, but the back of the phone has been coated in six layers of paint meant to feel like ceramic.

The significance of this is that it makes it harder to determine whether the back is made of metal or plastic, because the texture gives it the feel of something in between both categories.

The phone feels durable when it’s in your hands and the color accents around the edges, give the Nokia 7 Plus a high-end look.

The fingerprint scanner is located around the back while the power and volume keys are on the right.

The best part about the Nokia 7 Plus is that it still retains its 3.5mm headphone jack, which is missing from the Nokia 8 Sirocco. Users don’t need to go hunting for an adapter or compatible accessory.

The 3.5mm headphone jack on the Nokia 7 Plus

Display and screen

As we’ve said before, the Nokia 7 Plus has a huge display which is all the more impressive thanks to its slender bezels on either side.

The smartphone features a 6-inch HD+ IPS LCD display that should be ideal for watching movies or playing games. IPS tech integrated with LCD allows for better viewing angles and color reproduction. Albeit, the display still won’t be as punchy as the competition’s AMOLED options.

The 6-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen

Hardware

The phone runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. Though that should be enough for most users, the option to expand the phone’s memory to 256GB remains with the microSD slot feature.

The Snapdragon 660 has eight Kyro 260 cores that clock at around 2.2GHz with an Adreno 512 GPU. The main competitor to the new Nokia is the Xiaomi Mi 7 , that runs on the faster Snapdragon 845 SoC. The Mi 7 will also have more RAM with variants of 4GB and 6GB.

Operating system (OS)

Nokia’s new phone uses the stock Android 8 Oreo user interface (UI). As is with all Nokia smartphones, Android One ensures that the device will get the next two major OS updates from Google as well as three years of guaranteed security updates.

This basically implies that the user won’t have to rush in for a new handset every time there’s a new Google OS update, elongating the phone’s life cycle.

Running on Android One, the Nokia 7 Plus won’t have any messy customised UI or pre-installed apps layered on top to cause clutter on the system.

Camera and battery

The Nokia 7 Plus unique camera feature whether not only can the user access the Pro Camera, where you can tweet all the settings, but the new image suite also comes equipped with AI technology.

Its rear cameras are the same as the one’s on the Nokia 8 Sirocco. Thus, the user will have an 12MP main sensor along with an 13MP telephoto lens enabling the option of creating the ‘Bokeh’ effect.

The Bokeh effect is when the user can blur the background of their images, so when you added the Live Bokeh feature to that, the user can set the intensity of the Bokeh effect before clicking the actual picture.

A 3,800mAh battery powers the Nokia 7 Plus, with the company promising two days of usability on a single charge. This is rare for a phone with these many specs, but it is in line with Nokia Mobiles’ signature offer of two-day battery life.

Nokia 7 Plus camera

At the MWC 2018, the Nokia 7 Plus was quoted at the price of 399 Euros, which translates to approximately Rs 31,743. It’s not too bad a deal for a phone with three highly-sensitive camera sensors, but there’s a high possibility that the phone will cost even less in the Indian smartphone market considering the highly competitive environment.

The company has said that the Nokia 7 Plus will be launched along with the Nokia Sirocco in India, sometime around May. No final dates have been officially announced.