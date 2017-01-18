Nokia 6 sees massive 1M registrations before Jan 19 release

In May of 2016, Nokia had announced that it will grand HMD Global (A Finnish company) the exclusive global license to create Nokia-branded mobile phones and tablets for the next 10 years.

The first smartphone to come out of this partnership is the Nokia 6 and it seems destined to become a huge hit. The smartphone is going to go on sale in China on January 19 via a flash sale which has seen a massive 1 million registrations as of January 17, 2017.

Nokia’s comeback has been anticipated for months, if not years and it seems people are extremely eager to get their hands on Nokia’s first smartphone in years.

Sadly, the Nokia 6 is only scheduled to launch in China as of now with no global release on the horizon. HMD Global however is set to announce the Nokia 8, which will be a flagship product available globally during MWC 2017 in February.

Apart from the Nokia 8, we may also see a mid-range handset codenamed ‘ DC1’ and a low-end smartphone codenamed ‘Pixel’ sometime in 2017.

Also read : ​ Nokia’s comeback: Years of anticipation fizzles out with the Nokia 6

The Nokia 6 in detail

The Nokia 6 comes with a 5.5-inch fullHD display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass on top. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 processor paired with 4GB of RAM, a 3,000mAh battery and 64GB of internal storage.

On the design front, the device is made from a single block of 6000 series aluminium, which HMD Global claims takes 55 minutes to machine. Further, the company says the handset receives two separate anodising processes, taking over ten hours to complete, with each phone being polished no less than five times.

The Nokia 6 will launch exclusively in China as of now and will be priced at CNY 1,699 (around Rs 17,000).

Nokia 8 - The upcoming flagship

The Nokia 8 is set to come in two variants, one with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage and the Snapdragon 835 SoC and one with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and the Snapdragon 821 SoC.

On the imaging front, the handset is rumoured to come with a massive 24MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilisation and a 12MP front shooter for selfies.

The smartphone is also said to come with Zeiss branded optics as seen on earlier Nokia devices. Taking Nokia's history with imaging into account, the camera is sure to be a highlight of the device.