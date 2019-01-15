New iPad deals: Apple's latest iPad Pro and iPad 9.7 on sale for up to $200 off

The new iPad Pro 11 is getting a rare discount for a limited time. B&H Photo has slashed the price of the popular Apple tablet down to $1,479.99. That's a $70 discount and the best price we've seen for this popular tablet with 1TB of storage.
The iPad Pro features an advanced 11-inch Liquid Retina display that goes edge to edge for a more expansive screen. The iPad Pro has also replaced the home button with a 7MP front-facing camera with Face ID so you can securely unlock your tablet, log in to apps, and more with just a glance.
The most impressive feature of this particular tablet is the storage capacity that this iPad offers. The Apple iPad Pro features 1TB of storage which is the highest capacity offered by a tablet. Having 1TB of flash storage is great for professionals or users that want to store a lot of videos and photos. The iPad Pro also features up to ten hours of battery life.
Apple 11-inch iPad Pro
$1,549.99 $1,479.99 at B&H Photo
For a limited time get the 11-inch Apple iPad Pro for $1,479.99 – that's a $70 discount on this powerful tablet with 1TB of storage. Offer ends tomorrow, January 16.View Deal
Shop more of our iPad deals below that you can buy right now.
Apple iPad Deals:
Apple 9.7 iPad (latest model)
$429 $399 at Amazon
Right now you can get the latest version of Apple's 9.7-inch table for $409 – that's a $29 discount on this 128GB tablet. View Deal
Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro
$999 $799 at Amazon
Save $200 on the gold-colored iPad Pro at Amazon. This powerful tablet features up to 10 hours of battery life and packs 512GB of storage. View Deal