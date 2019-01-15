New iPad deals: Apple's latest iPad Pro and iPad 9.7 on sale for up to $200 off

The new iPad Pro 11 is getting a rare discount for a limited time. B&H Photo has slashed the price of the popular Apple tablet down to $1,479.99. That's a $70 discount and the best price we've seen for this popular tablet with 1TB of storage.

The iPad Pro features an advanced 11-inch Liquid Retina display that goes edge to edge for a more expansive screen. The iPad Pro has also replaced the home button with a 7MP front-facing camera with Face ID so you can securely unlock your tablet, log in to apps, and more with just a glance.

The most impressive feature of this particular tablet is the storage capacity that this iPad offers. The Apple iPad Pro features 1TB of storage which is the highest capacity offered by a tablet. Having 1TB of flash storage is great for professionals or users that want to store a lot of videos and photos. The iPad Pro also features up to ten hours of battery life.

