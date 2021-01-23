Munster vs Leinster live stream: how to watch 2021 Pro14 rugby online from anywhere

There are some intriguing pre-Six Nations head-to-heads to look forward to all over the pitch as provincial rivals Munster and Leinster face off at Thomond Park. Not only is it a huge game between two title-chasing rivals, but it's one that has been weeks in the making, the fixture having had to be postponed over Covid fears nearly a month ago, so read on as we explain how to watch a Munster vs Leinster live stream wherever you are right now.

Munster are the runaway Conference B leaders, while the reigning champions are second in Conference A behind Ulster. However, Leo Cullen's men come into this weekend with two games in hand, and would draw level on points with their rivals from the north if they manage a bonus points victory tonight.

Which is, of course, going to be easier said than done. Both teams are almost perfectly matched, having won eight of their nine games so far.

The Red Army were by far the better side when these two met at the semi-finals stage of last season's playoffs, but were dumped out in excruciating fashion, having squandered countless scoring opportunities including a pair of penalties that JJ Hanrahan really should have converted.

With Munster 11 points clear at the top of Conference B, there's far less riding on today's match, but a win for Ian Flanagan's men would represent something of a symbolic achievement. Leinster have dominated this rivalry in recent years, having won each of their past four meetings. Munster have only beaten them twice in 13 attempts.

And with the Six Nations just around the corner and places in the Irish team very much up for grabs, everyone's out to impress, including a number of stalwarts who are starting to feel the pressure from younger talents.

One of those is Leinster and Ireland captain Jonathan Sexton, who can't have helped but notice Hanrahan's emergence as a brilliant fly half and leader. Leinster scrum half Jamison Gibson-Park has a chance to catch Andy Farrell's eye as an alternative to Munster's Conor Murray, and of there's the ongoing battle for the No.8 shirt between CJ Stander and Caelan Doris.

It's arguably the biggest game of the season so far, so follow our guide below for full details of how to watch Munster vs Leinster Pro14 rugby live online and get a reliable Pro14 live stream from anywhere.

How to watch a Munster vs Leinster live stream from outside your country

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream Pro14 rugby below. But you might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country - even if you're fully registered and in all likelihood paying a subscription fee.

This is because of something called geo-blocking - best thought of as a kind of digital border. But it's not nearly as scary as it sounds and we can help you get back to your preferred Pro14 rugby live stream in no time at all.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be up and running with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services you normally enjoy at home.

ExpressVPN

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers.

Munster vs Leinster live stream: how to watch Pro14 rugby online in Ireland

Munster vs Leinster kicks-off at 7.35pm GMT today in Dublin and is being shown by two channels in Ireland - both of which also offer streaming options, and their own caveats. One of them, TG4, is totally free to stream online and doesn't even ask you to register for an account - but its coverage is deferred by about two hours, which means you'll have to avoid spoilers and tune in at 9.30pm instead. The other, eir Sport, is your way to watch Munster vs Leinster live, with coverage starting at 6.30pm. You can tune in either on TV or by streaming the match using its app, which is available to its broadband and mobile customers, Sky TV subscribers in Ireland, as well as on Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast. It'll cost you at least €19.99 a month. Outside of Ireland? Watch Pro14 rugby online just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.

Munster vs Leinster live stream: how to watch Pro14 rugby in the UK

Premier Sports has the broadcasting rights for Pro14 rugby in the UK, and is showing every game from every round of the action on Premier Sports 1 and 2, as well as sister channel FreeSports. In this case, coverage is on Premier Sports 2 from 7pm GMT ahead of a 7.35pm kick-off in Limerick. You'll find Premier Sports available on TV from £9.99 a month through both Sky and Virgin Media - but there's also a streaming-only option available, Premier Player, costing £9.99 for the full works including all Premier Sports channels plus LaLiga TV and BoxNation. If you're outside the UK and want to live stream Munster vs Leinster and watch Pro14 rugby online, don't worry about geo-blocks stopping you. If you've already got (or are seriously considering) a subscription to a Brit-based sports streaming platform, then simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to catch all the action just as you would if you were at home.

How to watch Pro14 rugby: live stream Munster vs Leinster in Australia

Australia doesn't have a national TV broadcaster invested in Pro14 rugby - so every game is available to stream live and on-demand with a RugbyPass subscription. That includes Munster vs Leinster, with action Down Under getting started at 6.35am AEDT on the morning of Sunday, January 24. This is one of the best value ways to watch Pro14 rugby in the world, as it costs just $9.99 a month for an HD live stream of every game in the competition. It's only available in a select few countries like Australia, though, as elsewhere broadcast deals means it gets geo-blocked. That's not necessarily a problem for Aussie subscribers, though - just pick up a top-notch VPN and follow our guide above to watch your preferred Pro14 rugby live stream wherever you are in the world.

Live stream Pro14 rugby in New Zealand: how to watch Munster vs Leinster online

The place to watch Pro14 rugby in New Zealand is Sky Sport, which is available in New Zealand as part of a range of pay TV packages. Munster vs Leinster kicks off off at 8.35am NZDT on Sunday, January 24, and is being shown on Sky Sport Select - so anyone with Sky Sport as part of their package can use the app to stream coverage. And Sky Sport Now exists as an option for Kiwis who want access to Sky Sport channels on a contract-free basis, with a week pass costing $19.99. Anyone from the UK or Ireland in New Zealand can use the VPN route described above to tune in to their service of choice just like they would at home - and Kiwis abroad can use the same method to virtually head back home for rugby coverage.

Rugby live stream: how to watch Munster vs Leinster Pro14 live stream in the US

ESPN and its ESPN+ streaming service have the rights to show Pro14 rugby in the US. That includes Munster vs Leinster, which kicks off at 2.35pm ET/11.35am PT on Saturday, January 23. The ESPN + service is great value at just $5.99 a month. In addition being the US home of the Pro14, it also features loads of games from the NBA, NHL, MLB, MLS, FA Cup, plus college sports, tennis, golf, cricket, other rugby competitions, Top Rank boxing, and UFC.