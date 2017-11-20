The best Moto Mods for Moto Z are 50% off for Black Friday

There’s no denying the fun-factor and utility of Moto Mods. Compatible with the Moto Z, Moto Z2 Play, Moto Z2 Force and a few others, they snap on and expand the overall battery capacity and list of abilities to include stuff like projecting films onto a wall, playing music out loud with grace and printing photos on-the-go, to name a few use cases.

Really, the only downside is that they come with a high price, – but not today. Verizon is offering a good selection of Moto Mods at 50% off today only, saving you cash in the range of $30 to $150 depending on the mod. This is one of the better deals in general that we've seen in the lead-up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

If the Moto Z2 Force is on your holiday list (and since it’s on our list of the best Android phones available, it really should be), you owe it to yourself and the loved ones who you and your Moto will provide with endless entertainment to pick up a few right now. Here’s a list of our favorites.

Insta-Share Projector is 50% off

This mod snaps on and instantly mirrors the screen onto a wall with surprising capability. It's perfect for hosting a marathon session on Netflix or really any video content. Now discounted to $150, consider this one an essential.

JBL SoundBoost2 is 50% off

This mod provides a similar effect to pairing your Moto phone with a Bluetooth speaker, piping out impressive performance and style with its built-in kickstand and battery capacity. At $39, this one is a steal.

Moto 360 Camera is 50% off

Seeing a pattern here? All Moto Mods are 50% off, but some are a better deal than others, including the 360-degree camera made by Moto itself. This one snaps on and acts as a standalone camera that shoots footage that's perfect for VR, so you can watch your recordings inside of the compatible Google Daydream View headset. At $149, this is about as cheap as 360-degree cameras come.

Moto Gamepad is 50% off

Like to game? All Moto Z phones comfortably snap into place, providing a Nintendo Switch-like experience that lets you have greater control over your games. Normally $79, this one is a much more reasonable value at $39.