Tapulous wants to be king of iPhone Apps

California-based company Tapulous is aiming to be one of the stars of the show when Apple's App Store for the iPhone and iPod touch is launched on Friday.

The company has built up a bank of finished programs in time for the unveiling, and has some pretty meaty names on board to try and get people to warm to the Apps.

Included in the team is Bart Decrem, founder of social networking browser Flock, as well as Mike Lee of Delicious Library and Andrew Lacy.

App-attack

It will launch a total of six Apps on Friday, with each working independently, but the idea is eventually to get them to interface and create a kind of 'social network for Apps'.

The official Tapulous Blog has this little snippet to keep the public waiting: "Over the next few weeks, we'll be rolling out more apps, and you'll see us be very active in the iPhone community".

Included in the launch will be a Twitter client with the ability to provide a pseudo-service should the main social networking site fail. Tap Tap Revenge is a rebranded version of Tap Tap Revolution, which was hugely popular in the original jailbroken iPhone.

Also, and possibly the coolest, will be a 'Friend Book' which will allow iPhone users to exchange contact info by literally placing the handsets side by side and shaking them.

Sounds weird, but could be just the thing to fly on the iPhone.