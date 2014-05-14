New Asus MeMO Pad 7 caught running Intel Bay Trail T

Asus may be preparing a powerful Android tablet braying with Intel's energy-efficient Bay Trail T processor.

The Asus MeMO Pad 7 ME176C was picked up by Mobile Geeks, and it looks to have packed heavy with the four-core Atom Z3745 SoC.

Sticking with Android 4.4, the slate appears to be a thin slab that still packs a 1.33GHz punch. It supposedly tips the scale at 295 grams and have a width of 9.6mm.

In addition to specs, the German site also snagged a pair of images of the new MeMO Pad 7, with the front visible below.

If the price is right

The new MeMO's specs don't stop with Bay Trail. The new Asus tablet is pegged to ship with a 7-inch IPS display home to a 1280 x 800 resolution.

RAM is settled at 1GB and internal storage comes in either 8GB or 16GB. A microSD slot will provide an expandable storage option. A 2MP camera is positioned on the front while a 5MP (sans flash) sits on the back.

The MeMO Pad 7 ME176C is equipped with 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0 and GPS, according to the leak. In addition to the power-saving processor, a 3,910mAh battery should keep the tablet ticking for up to 10 hours.

As the specs suggest, the new Asus tablet is decidedly budget in nature. It's tipped to cost 149 Euros, or about $204/£121/AU$218.

