Microsoft’s new deals on Surface Book and Pro 4 will save you up to £345

Microsoft has been running a number of deals on its Surface range this year – particularly since the Brexit-fuelled price increases on the devices – and here’s another set of fresh offers on both the Surface Pro 4 and Surface Book, including some truly hefty discounts.

The base Surface Book (Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM plus 128GB of storage) has dropped like a stone from an asking price of £1,449 to £1,104, a mammoth saving of £345. Or to put it another way, 24% off.

That’s back to the asking price which the hybrid was on offer for at the start of the year, before Brexit uncertainty ramped price tags up across the board.

And it’s considerably more tempting than the previous offer which gave buyers a bundle of freebies worth £300 (including insurance) rather than hard cash taken off the price.

Going Pro

As mentioned, the Surface Pro 4 is also discounted, with the two lowest-end models getting the price reduction treatment in this case.

But sadly, the entry-level SP4 with an Intel Core m3 processor and 4GB of RAM plus 128GB of storage, which has been reduced from £749 to £635, is now out of stock at the time of writing (of course, all these offers are while stocks last).

That said, you can still get the same model with no pen for £635, if you’re prepared to live without the stylus.

The other reduced model is the Surface Pro 4 with Core i5 CPU and 4GB of RAM along with 128GB of storage, which has been knocked down from £949 to £720; and happily this is still in stock.

Again, that’s a big saving of £229, which represents 24% off, just like the aforementioned entry-level Surface Book.

It has to be said, though, the introduction of these far more compelling offers makes us wonder if they’re prompted by the potentially imminent reveal of the Surface Book 2.

In other words, you may get even bigger discounts on an original Surface Book once the sequel is out. Although there are no guarantees, as ever.

