Microsoft continues to offer big bargains for Cyber Monday including the new Surface Pro

Microsoft still has plenty of tempting discounts on the go for Cyber Monday, including some big price cuts which remain on the firm’s own Surface devices, and there are further savings to be had on various third-party PCs.

The big deals pertain to the new Surface Pro, with a pair of models discounted:

35% off Surface Pro Core m3 plus Black Type Cover

This is the entry-level Surface Pro with a Core m3 processor, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, and it comes bundled with the black keyboard cover, having been reduced to £599, which is a saving of £324.View Deal

23% off Surface Pro Core i5 plus Black Type Cover

For those who want a more powerful hybrid, this is the Core i5-powered Surface Pro with 4GB RAM and a 128GB SSD, also bundled with the black keyboard and reduced to £849, a saving of £254.View Deal

Those Surface offers run through until November 30.

Further note that there are discounts applied to a range of selected Surface sleeves, as well, and you can get £40 off Office 365 Home when purchased with a Surface device (or £20 off if you’re buying the productivity suite in standalone form).

And there’s more…

If you’re after a bargain on a non-Microsoft laptop, check this little lot out:

37% off Linx 12X64 Tablet & Keyboard with free 32GB memory card

This Intel Atom x5-Z8350 powered tablet with a 12.5-inch Full HD touchscreen would normally cost £319.98 when bundled with a 32GB PNY memory card for extra storage, but the price has been reduced to £199.99.View Deal

23% off Dell Inspiron 15 5567

This Dell Inspiron comes with a Core i7-7500U processor, 8GB of memory and a 1TB hard disk. It's been knocked down from £749 to £579.View Deal

25% off HP Pavilion x360 11

HP’s Pavilion x360 11-inch convertible with an Intel Pentium N3710 processor plus 4GB system RAM and a 1TB hard disk has been reduced from £399.99 to £299.99.View Deal

There are loads more PC bargains besides these, including up to £200 off selected Dell, HP, Acer and Asus PCs, up to £270 off selected gaming PCs from HP and MSI, along with up to £300 off some Dell XPS laptops.

And finally, Microsoft is also offering up to 75% off various nuggets of digital content – that means games, apps and movies – for your Windows PC.