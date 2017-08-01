Micromax launches Selfie 2 with 8MP front flash camera

Micromax has introduced a new smartphone for selfie lovers in India. Touted as Micromax Selfie 2, the smartphone comes with 8MP front camera with flash that provides 84 degree wide-angle view. The rear camera setup includes a 13 MP lens with Sony IMX135 sensor.

The main highlight of the phone is its camera setup which also offers functions like Auto Scene Detection, Super Pixel and Gallery 4.0. It provides a real time bokeh effect to capture the information of a distant object in detail.

A few days back, Micromax launched the Canvas 1 with Android Nougat and MediaTek MT6737 processor. Similar to that, the company has packed the Selfie 2 with similar OS and processor. Although, it has raised the bar for the RAM and the internal storage. The smartphone comes with a 3GB DDR3 RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 64 GB.

The latest Micromax Selfie 2 also comes with 5.2-inch HD 2.5D display that is baked on a metallic body with a fingerprint sensor at the back. The 3000mAh battery inside is claimed to offer 250 hrs of standby time, 11hrs of talk time and a music playback of up to 22hrs. The smartphone also offers 4G VoLTE with separate slots for Dual SIM and Micro SD cards.

Micromax is selling this phone with a 100 day replacement warranty on hardware, which is a part of the one year warranty scheme. The company has offered this scheme for the first time, when it launched Canvas 1 recently.

With an aim to bring something new in all the devices Micromax launches, the Selfie 2 features Truecaller dialer integration to provide users with seamless caller ID and protect them from spam calls.

Price and availability

The Micromax Selfie 2 is priced at Rs 9,999 and will be available from Aug 1 at all the retail stores.