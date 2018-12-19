Micromax launches its first notch smartphones in India

On Tuesday, Micromax launched two new smartphones, the first of its new Notch series, the Infinity N11 and Infinity N12. Both devices will be available both online as well as in major offline retail stores across the country starting December 25.

“We are extremely excited to launch two powerful variants of smartphones under this Infinity N series.” Vikas Jain, Co-Founder, Micromax

So far, the company has only announced the colour variants of the Infinity N12- Blue Lagoon, Velvet Red, and Viola. The variants for the Infinity N11 are still unknown.

Specs and offers

Both phones feature a 6.19-inch HD+ (720x1500 pixels) notched display, with 18.9:9 aspect ratio. There is a dual rear camera with identical specs on both devices- one 13MP sensor and another 5MP sensor. The selfie camera for the N11 has an 8MP sensor, while the N12 features a 16MP front camera. Both smartphones are powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC clocked at 2GHz.

Both the N11 and N12 run Android 8.1 Oreo, and Micromax has promised an Android Pie rollout in the next 45 days. The devices have a 4000mAh battery, and 32GB internal storage, which is expandable via microSD card. The Infinity N11 comes with 2GB RAM, and the N12 features a 3GB RAM configuration.

In terms of connectivity, the smartphones have 4G VoltE, Wi-Fi, GPS/A-GPS, a micro-USB port, and a 3.4mm headphone jack. Onboard sensors include a proximity sensor, gyroscope, accelerometer, and an ambient light sensor. The back also features a fingerprint sensor, and the front sensor comes pre-loaded with Face Unlock technology.

As a result of its collaboration with Reliance Jio, Micromax offers Rs 2200 worth of cashback as well as 50GB free data for Jio users, along with its Rs 198 or Rs 299 monthly plan.

Micromax began as one of the important made-in-India players in the Indian smartphone market, but lately has taken a few hits due to popularity of competitors like Xiaomi. Their new Infinity N series seems like a good budget option, and a chance for the brand to re-evaluate and reinvent itself.