Mexico vs USA live stream: how to watch Gold Cup final 2019 online from anywhere

So who are the best soccer team in North America? Having both avoided upsets in their semi-finals, the USA and Mexico meet in a Gold Cup final for the first time since 2011. Regardless of where you are on the planet, our Mexico vs USA live stream guide below will show you how to watch this massive match.

To seal their place in tonight's decider, the USA had to battle with a dramatic lightening storm as well as a plucky Jamaica team. Play was held up by 90 minutes due to the adverse weather before Christian Pulisic and co edged their way to a nervy 3-1 win. Mexico had to get past a valiant Haiti, with the game going to extra time before being decided by a single Raul Jimenez’s penalty.

Mexico vs USA - where and when Today's 2019 Gold Cup final takes place at the 61,500-capacity Soldier Field Stadium Stadium, home of the Chicago Bears. Kick-off is at 8pm CDT local time today (Sunday, July 8) - so that's 9pm ET and 5pm PT (or 2am BST start on Monday morning for those tuning in from the UK).

Over the course of the 71 times the two teams have played each other, Mexico and the USA have met in the Gold Cup final on six previous occasions, the last being in 2011 when El Tri came back from from an early USMNT goal to win the match in resounding fashion 4-2.

Mexico hold the record for winning the Gold Cup the most, having had their captain lift the trophy on seven separate occasions, but that accolade is under a threat tonight - win for the USA would draw them level on the same number of wins and the USMNT will surely be inspired by the women's team's big World Cup victory earlier today.

If you want to know where you'll be able to watch tonight's match, we'll tell you exactly where you can catch them online with our CONCACAF Gold Cup final 2019 Mexico vs USA live stream guide.

How to watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2019 from outside your country

We've searched the world's broadcasters in order to give you the definitive list of options for viewing the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2019 final - check out how to watch the action from the likes of the US (where FuboTV's worth a look if you want to watch in 4K), UK (where it's FREE thanks to the little-known FreeSports network) and Canada.

If you try watching your domestic coverage of the tournament online while out of the country, you'll likely find your stream is geo-blocked.

Fear not though as help is at hand. We've found that using a Virtual Private Network - or VPN - to be a handy solution. You select a server in your home country and then watch as if you were sat back at home on your couch.

How to watch the USMNT in the US tonight

Fox Sport is the official English language broadcaster of the Gold Cup for tonight's game (Telemundo and Universo will televise the match in Spanish). Assuming you have cable, you'll be able to watch on Fox either at home, online or on the network's Fox Go app for tablets and smartphones. If you're a cord cutter, you can alternatively watch on another subscription service, like the ones listed below - each of which has a free trial. Which ever option you go for, tonight's game kicks off at 6pm PT and 9pm ET.

Logging in to a US broadcast from overseas is also a great option using a US VPN following the instructions above.

- Discover our pick of all the US's best sports streaming sites

(Image credit: Future)

How to watch USA vs Mexico: Canada live stream

TSN have the rights to broadcast tonights showdown, while French Canadians have the option of watching the game in their language via RDS. As thier name suggests, the TSN GO, CTV GO, and RDS GO apps will all let you watch coverage on the go. Don't worry if you're away from Canada and want to catch tonight's final - just scroll this page upwards and check out how to use a VPN to live stream the Gold Cup coverage as if you were back at home. For those tuning in from Canada, tonight's game kicks-off 7pm MDT and 9pm EDT.

How to live stream Mexico vs USA in the UK