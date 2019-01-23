Meizu Zero is the first phone with no buttons or ports

The Meizu Zero has just been announced and it takes a different approach to other smartphones, as this has no buttons and no ports.

Made with a ceramic unibody, the Meizu Zero is the first hole-less smartphone and relies on the likes of an eSIM rather than a removable SIM card, and wireless rather than wired charging.

It also uses 'mSound 2.0', which allows the display to function like a speaker, so there’s no need for a speaker hole. And instead of physical buttons the Meizu Zero has a ‘Virtual Side Button’, which apparently offers similar tactile feedback to a physical button.

Image 1 of 2 The screen still has bezels Image 2 of 2 No ports to be found here

High-end but still has bezels

But while the Meizu Zero lack buttons, it doesn’t lack bezels on its 5.99-inch UHD AMOLED display, so it doesn’t look quite as futuristic as you might expect, and loses out to phones like the Honor View 20 in that sense.

This certainly sounds like a high-end phone though, as it also has an in-screen fingerprint scanner, a Snapdragon 845 chipset, IP68 certification for water and dust resistance, and fast 18W wireless charging.

There’s no word yet on when or where the Meizu Zero will be sold, but we expect it won’t be widely available and it will probably cost a lot.