Marshall brings major update to the Minor Bluetooth in-ear headphones

Heritage rock brand Marshall has just announced that its Minor in-ear headphones have been given a major upgrade, with Bluetooth aptX, improved fit, and a longer battery life – while still maintaining Marshall’s classic roadworthy look.

The Marshall Minor IIs come in at $129 (around £120 / AU$180), almost triple the price of their predecessors – though if the new in-ears perform as well as Marshall claim, this higher price could well be justified.

As well as supporting Bluetooth aptX, that price tag gets you 12 hours of wireless playback from a single two hour charge. If you’re out of juice and in hurry, though, Marshall says the upgraded in-ears should provide around two hours of playtime from a quick 20 minute charge, and for further longevity, the headphones go into a low energy standby mode when you pause your music.

Comfort and quality

As a legendary rock brand, it’s only fitting that Marshall is focussed on sound quality, and with “custom-tuned 14.2 mm drivers”, the Minor IIs should have a well balanced and crisp sound.

The Minor IIs have also been designed with comfort in mind, with Marshall claiming that their ergonomic fit will stay comfortable all day long, with the in-ear design providing “just the right amount of noise isolation”.