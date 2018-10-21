Los Angeles Chargers vs Tennessee Titans live stream: how to watch today's NFL from anywhere

Will Dalton

The NFL roadshow is rolling back into London's Wembley stadium and with American Football continuing its rise in prominence in the UK and beyond, you can grab a live stream of the next big overseas tie – Los Angeles Chargers vs Tennessee Titans – by following this guide.

Neither of these sides has ever won the Super Bowl, but the Chargers have shown good promise in recent weeks and enter the Wembley contest on a three-match winning streak. One of the stars of the show on Sunday could well be in-form running back Melvin Gordon, who recorded three touch downs just last week against Cleveland Browns. For the Titans, this will be their first ever appearance in London. Having lost 21-0 to Baltimore Ravens last week, the Tennessee outfit will need a big improvement in all areas if they're to match the Chargers.

Whatever happens on the field, the good news is that you can tune into a live stream of the Los Angeles Chargers vs Tennessee Titans for free no matter where you are in the world. Just keep scrolling down for instructions.