Fujifilm X-H2 launch live: all the big mirrorless camera news from the X-Summit

From the Canon EOS R7 to the Panasonic Lumix GH6, we’ve seen the arrival of some brilliant mirrorless cameras this year. And today we’re expecting to add another one to that list: the Fujifilm X-H2.

What is the X-H2 and why is it a big deal? It's expected to be the high-resolution sibling of the hugely impressive Fujifilm X-H2S, which we recently called "one of the best all-rounder cameras you can buy". Which means it should be an exciting launch for photographers of all stripes, from landscape shooters to wedding snappers.

We’re on the ground in New York for the X-Summit, which traditionally sees the launch of both cameras and lenses. Unusually, it’s the second launch of its kind this year, with Fuji’s last X-Summit in May seeing the arrival of the X-H2S and some hints about the X-H2.

It was there that we learned that the X-H2 would be bringing a new 40MP X-Trans CMOS 5 'HR' sensor, making it the highest-resolution one in the X-series so far. Unlike the X-H2S, this sensor doesn’t have a ‘stacked’ design, which means it won’t be as rapid for sports and action. But the benefits are expected to include some of the finest detail offered by an APS-C camera, among other treats that we’ll be learning about today.

Looking to upgrade your upgrade your DSLR or mirrorless camera? Or just fancy getting a front-row seat at one of the year’s biggest camera launches? Join us here as we build up the launch of the X-H2 and, if the rumors are to be believed, some new lenses that’ll include a new 56mm f/1.2 R W. Before we dig into the details, we’ll be zooming out to look at how Fuji’s X-Series got here and where its new flagships sit in today’s hotly contested mirrorless camera space…