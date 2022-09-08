Live
Fujifilm X-H2 launch live: all the big mirrorless camera news from the X-Summit
Join us as we report live from Fuji’s big launch
From the Canon EOS R7 to the Panasonic Lumix GH6, we’ve seen the arrival of some brilliant mirrorless cameras this year. And today we’re expecting to add another one to that list: the Fujifilm X-H2.
What is the X-H2 and why is it a big deal? It's expected to be the high-resolution sibling of the hugely impressive Fujifilm X-H2S, which we recently called "one of the best all-rounder cameras you can buy". Which means it should be an exciting launch for photographers of all stripes, from landscape shooters to wedding snappers.
We’re on the ground in New York for the X-Summit, which traditionally sees the launch of both cameras and lenses. Unusually, it’s the second launch of its kind this year, with Fuji’s last X-Summit in May seeing the arrival of the X-H2S and some hints about the X-H2.
It was there that we learned that the X-H2 would be bringing a new 40MP X-Trans CMOS 5 'HR' sensor, making it the highest-resolution one in the X-series so far. Unlike the X-H2S, this sensor doesn’t have a ‘stacked’ design, which means it won’t be as rapid for sports and action. But the benefits are expected to include some of the finest detail offered by an APS-C camera, among other treats that we’ll be learning about today.
Looking to upgrade your upgrade your DSLR or mirrorless camera? Or just fancy getting a front-row seat at one of the year’s biggest camera launches? Join us here as we build up the launch of the X-H2 and, if the rumors are to be believed, some new lenses that’ll include a new 56mm f/1.2 R W. Before we dig into the details, we’ll be zooming out to look at how Fuji’s X-Series got here and where its new flagships sit in today’s hotly contested mirrorless camera space…
As Fuji's X-series are APS-C cameras, let’s quickly do a recap on sensors. Sensor size is still the most important feature in cameras today. Smartphones like the new iPhone 14 Pro have changed the game a bit with their multi-frame processing, but sensors still influence almost everything about a camera’s character and performance. The big trend of the past few years have been full-frame sensors. These offer brilliant dynamic range and low-light performance, but the cameras and lenses can be big, heavy and expensive. Like the Micro Four Thirds system, Fujifilm’s X-series aims to offer an alternative – impressive image quality, but coupled with some unique features, all wrapped up in a smaller, more travel-friendly system. The new X-H series are pretty large for Fujifilm cameras, but the overall system size with equivalent lenses remains smaller than full-frame.
It’s just over three hours until Fujifilm’s X-Summit kicks off. While we prepare to head over to the event in New York, let’s take a step back and look at the X-series and why it’s still popular. Fuji’s mirrorless camera system started life just over a decade ago, with the range celebrating its tenth birthday in January. Ten years is a pretty long time in mirrorless cameras. Back in 2012, camera giants like Canon and Nikon were still mostly focused on DSLRs. But Fujifilm decided to offer something different to the Micro Four Thirds system led by Panasonic and Olympus. It made an APS-C sensor (larger than Four Thirds, but smaller than full-frame) with a unique X-Trans design. And those ingredients are still the foundation of the X-series cameras today, like the new Fujifilm X-H2S. The new Fujifilm X-H2 is expected to be its high-resolution sibling.
Hello, I’m Mark (TechRadar’s cameras editor) and I’m on the ground here in New York for Fujifilm’s big X-Summit event. The fun officially kicks off at 2pm ET / 6pm BST, but over the next few hours I’ll be whetting your photographic appetite by looking at the backstory of Fujifilm’s X-series and who exactly these cameras are for. I’ll also be taking you inside the X-Summit event and pointing my lens into its all of its most interesting nooks and crannies. Unless I get distracted by tall buildings, which is also possible.
