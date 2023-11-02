LIVE: today's best early Black Friday deals hand-picked by our experts

Refresh

(Image credit: Future / Amazon) Alexa, show me today's best smart display deal Here it is: you can get the all-new Echo Show 5 on sale for $39.99. That's a substantial 56% discount and a new record-low price and actually beats the deal on Prime Day by $5. A rarity! And based on that, I predict you won't see a better deal at the official Amazon Black Friday sale. The latest Echo Show 5 features a compact 5.5-inch display but packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals, so you can listen to podcasts, movies, music, and more with the help of Amazon Alexa. Echo Show 5 (2023): was $89.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

To buy now or to wait? That's the question. You may be looking at these early Black Friday deals and thinking whether it's definitely worth buying now or waiting for a couple of weeks to see if there are any further discounts. Here's my view. Over the last few years, we've seen that Black Friday takes place over weeks rather than a single day. Long gone is the wild rush to pick up a very limited bargain on the day itself as the shopping event is now more staggered and spread out. That means prices you see at the start of the month are likely to remain the same all the way through to Black Friday. Of course, new deals will launch all the time, but data from Adobe shows that deals and discounts will escalate from November 1 - that's today - and the peak is expected from November 17 through to Cyber Monday. So, we're being very selective when it comes to offers at the minute, picking ones we're confident won't be cheaper or offer fantastic value for money today. Also, it's worth keeping an eye on retailers as many such as Best Buy and Target offer a price match guarantee from today. That means, if any product you buy right now is actually cheaper later in the Black Friday period, they will refund you the difference. Use that to buy with confidence and have some extra assurance should there be any unexpected further price cuts on your chosen products.

(Image credit: Future / Nintendo) A Black Friday classic for the gamers The Nintendo Switch is always a big item during the Black Friday sales and everyone is on the hunt for a bargain for the iconic games console. But Nintendo has taken the stress out of it recently as it's launched the same excellent value bundle for the last few years. And, quelle surprise, it's back again for 2023. You can now get a Nintendo Switch console, a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a 3-month Switch Online membership for $299 at Amazon and Best Buy. This represents a saving of around $70 compared to buying all three separately so it's excellent value for money if you are looking to buy the popular Nintendo console for the holidays. Nintendo Switch Black Friday Bundle: $299.99 at Amazon

Nintendo Switch Black Friday Bundle: $299.99 at Best Buy

Whoa, this must be the cheapest Apple Watch ever Hold up. There's no way an Apple Watch has been this cheap before. Walmart has the first generation Apple Watch SE on sale for just $109. That's $200 off the launch price and $40 less than the previous record low. There's absolutely no way it falls any lower than this over the next month so I'd buy this right now if you want a capable entry-level smartwatch. In our Apple Watch SE review, we found it's an excellent choice for someone who wants essential functions like activity tracking, calorie counting, and sleep tracking, plus the ability to see notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist. Apple Watch SE - 1st Gen (44mm, GPS): was $329 now $109 at Walmart

Deals advice from a coffee snob Every year we faithfully roundup the best Black Friday coffee maker deals for our readers - mostly, in part, because everyone loves a cup of joe in the morning. For me, however, I like to narrow down my choices to espresso machines that use grounds rather than capsules. There's nothing wrong with capsules per se but the plastic waste from the individual pods really, really puts me off - even if you can recycle them. I also think the coffee doesn't taste that good from the capsules, although that's obviously down to personal taste. So, my advice for caffeine addicts on Black Friday is to consider picking up an espresso machine that can handle grounds rather than capsules. Something from like the De'Longhi Stilosa is a good model to consider since it's relatively small, cheap, but can still handle the ground coffee of your choosing. De'Longhi Stilosa: was £104 now $85 at Amazon De'Longhi Stilosa: was £104 now £89 at Amazon UK

(Image credit: Future) A top OLED TV for a record-low price The LG C2 OLED has been one of our best-rated TVs for a long time, and Walmart has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,399. That's a new record-low price and makes it one of the best early Black Friday deals I've spotted so far. The stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,400, which is an incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV. LG C2 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $2,099.99 now $1,399 at Walmart

(Image credit: Future) Let's start with a popular sales season classic There's definitely no need to wait around if you plan to pick up one of Amazon's popular streaming devices this Black Friday as the Fire TV Stick is slashed to its cheapest price ever for non-Prime members right now. I recommend this as a simple and affordable way to stream video in high definition on any TV with an HDMI port. In fact, that's exactly what we said in our Amazon Fire TV Stick review, too. It's solid, capable, has a decent interface and a great range of app support - even though it's missing the ultra-high definition 4K support of the more powerful streaming sticks. The accessibility features were handy, too, including voice controls to make navigation easier and connect with other smart home devices. Amazon Fire TV Stick: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

A new deals editor enters the chat Hello, deals hunters. My name is Mackenzie, and I'm the US deals editor for TechRadar and I'll be taking over from James and posting some of my favorite bargains in the US. There are plenty of early Black Friday deals to choose from as retailers like Best Buy, Target, and Amazon launch early sales with impressive offers on best-selling tech, home items, appliances, and more. Let's get to some of my favorite deals!

The new Galaxy S23 FE - a good deal or a pass? Samsung, despite hosting a huge early Black Friday sale, has somehow managed to sneak in a brand new phone release this past week with the latest Galaxy S23 FE. As a brief overview, the new Samsung Galaxy S23 FE features a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and a camera array that's almost the same as the standard Galaxy S23. Rarely for devices in its price range ($629), it's also capable of recording 8K footage and features a 3x optical zoom. It's shaping up to be a strong mid-range offering, although we're still in the process of reviewing it here at TechRadar. Right now, the strongest promotions are at Samsung itself, which is offering up to $300 off an unlocked device, and Verizon, where you can get the device for free alongside a new unlimited plan. Our honest thoughts? We'd probably wait it out until Black Friday for the unlocked deal here since we've ween rebates of up to $600 at Samsung recently. Verizon's promotion, however, is very strong since you don't need to follow the usual trade-in criteria to get a free device. Samsung: get up to $300 off with a trade

Verizon: free with a new line, plus a free Pixel Watch 2 In the UK? Stay tuned for this device's release soon.

(Image credit: Future) Want that new MacBook Pro? Don't preorder until you've read this I posted a guide to preordering the latest MacBook Pro M3 the other day - specifically including a little bit of advice for prospective upgraders. In a nutshell - my advice is to hold off on a purchase unless you're specifically trading in your old machine for a discount. Right now, Apple's trade-in rebates of up to $1,000 / £900 are very strong indeed but several retailers have a very strong track record for Black Friday MacBook deals. Of course, you shouldn't expect huge discounts - these are after all the latest flagships from the brand that's famously known for its eye-watering prices. We could, however, see small discounts of around $50 / $50 at Amazon and other equivalent retailers. If these new MacBook Pro M3 models sell like hotcakes expect fewer discounts. Otherwise, I'd say just wait it out and see what crops up late November.

(Image credit: Audio-Technica) This deal is music to our ears If there's one person I trust to serve up fantastic recommendations on audio tech its TechRadar's own Becky Scarrott. She's just spotlighted this Audio-Technica AT-LP5x turntable for £308 at Amazon as one deal to check out today stating: "Audio-Technica's splendid direct drive deck was already good value at full price, but this healthy discount makes it a deal we don't want you to miss if you're in the market for a deck. It has briefly (ever so briefly) dropped to one penny under £300 before, but if you want an easy-to-use plate spinner that both looks and sounds great, and is only £8 off its cheapest ever price, have at this Audio-Technica winner!" You can read her full story right here to get the full breakdown! Audio-Technica AT-LP5x: was £379.99 now £308 at Amazon

(Image credit: Future) This premium laptop is just $599 right now. Here we go folks - this is the cheapest price we've ever seen for a Dell XPS 13 laptop, and it's one of the latest models no less. As you'd expect, this isn't the highest configuration since it's got a 12th gen Intel Core i5 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, but this is a superb price for such a premium machine. The main selling points for the XPS 13 are the gorgeous aluminum chassis, excellent display, and incredibly lightweight design that's perfect for everyday carry. While complaints have been made about this model's ports (or lack thereof) we awarded it four stars out of five with our Dell XPS 13 2022 review. Dell XPS 13 laptop: was $799 now $599 at Dell

Coming soon... some great Black Friday deals in the US The US is waking up now, which means we'll be posting some fantastic early Black Friday deals for our readers on the other side of the pond soon. If you're in the UK - don't worry. We're not discontinuing our UK recommendations, just diversifying this blog to cover both territories! Stay tuned for more!