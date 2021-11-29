Live
Cyber Monday gaming chair live blog: the best Razer, Secretlab and Corsair deals
These are the best Cyber Monday gaming chair deals around
By Tom Power last updated
Happy Cyber Monday, everyone! Yes, the final day of the year's biggest sales period is upon us. And that means that the best Cyber Monday gaming chair deals for 2021 have also arrived.
We're here to bring you the best savings and offers if you're in the market for a new, comfy seat to, well, sit on. There are plenty of great deals to be had this year, so you'll be spoiled for choice if you're searching for the perfect chair to suit your needs.
There are lots of other brilliant gaming offers in our Cyber Monday deals roundup. But you may also want to check out our Cyber Monday live blogs for Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and Nintendo Switch, too, if you're after something more specific.
But you're here for gaming chair deals that are available during the Cyber Monday sales, aren't you?. And, with sizable discounts to be had across a range of gaming chairs from top-tier companies including Razer, Secretlab and Corsair, there will be a deal that suits you.
We'll be updating our Cyber Monday gaming chair deals live blog from now until the end of the sales. So make sure you bookmark this page, or leave it open so that it refreshes automatically, to stay up to date on the biggest and best offers around.
Cyber Monday gaming chair deals: Quick links (US)
- Amazon: up to 30% off Newskill and AutoFull gaming chairs
- Argos: save up to £50 on budget X-Rocker chairs
- Currys: up to 23% off on ADX, Corsair, Razer, and Noblechairs
- Ebuyer: discounts of up to 22% on a wide range including Corsair and Razer
- Laptops Direct: save up to 15% on Vertagear and X-Rocker
- SecretLab: save up to £100 on the 2020 and 2022 series
Cyber Monday gaming chair deals: Quick links (UK)
- Amazon: select chairs discounted via on-page coupon (up to $50 off)
- Best Buy: up to 45% off Razer, Arozzi and more
- Dell: 15% off Alienware gaming chairs
- GameStop: up to 40% off Razer, Arozzi and more
- Newegg: grab up 34% off on Dowinx, LSSPaid and more
- Secretlab: save up to $150 on the 2020 and 2022 series
- Walmart: wide selection of chairs on sale from $35
And, as if by magic, a superb offer appears. This AKRacing Master Series Max gaming chair has received a hefty discount in the US, with its price falling dramatically from $519 to $321.82. That's a 38% saving, for those of you keeping count.
This reduction is only for the Indigo version of AKRacing's best gaming chair, though. If you want any of the other color variants, you'll be paying much more than the price we've listed above. I think the Indigo one looks pretty snazzy and it looks comfy to boot. My advice? Grab yourself one.
Well well well, what do we have here? It looks as if Amazon (in the US, at least) has dropped a veritable ton of Cyber Monday deals to coincide with, well, Cyber Monday 2021's official arrival. Time for a quick browse to see if any gaming chairs have received a huge discount.
Now then, how about an excellent offer on a limited edition gaming chair?
I thought that would pique your interest. Noblechairs is currently offering a decent discount on its Epic Copper Limited Edition gaming chair in the US and UK. US citizen can pick one up for just $379.99 (down from $419.99), while UK dwellers can get it for even cheaper – £284.99, down from £329.99.
Bear in mind, though, that this deal is only available on the PU leather version of the Epic Copper chair. Choosing any other material will cost you extra as none of them are available in the Cyber Monday sales. The same rules apply for any other color choice, too. So, before you buy, make sure that it's the Epic Copper Limited Edition variation that you've selected.
Another gaming chair that ranks highly in our best gaming chairs list now. The Anda Seat T-Pro 2 is the third-best gaming chair that we've reviewed recently and, at its current Cyber Monday price point, you'd be silly to sleep on this deal.
You can purchase the T-Pro 2 seat for just $349.99 in the US right now, but stock is selling out fast. Grab one now, then, before it runs outs.
The T-Pro 2's UK price had also been slashed to £349.99, but has since sold out. Fear not, UK readers, for there's an even better deal available at Amazon. You can buy the T-Pro 2 chair for as little as £265 instead, but there's a catch: it won't be in stock until December 30, 2021. So if you're happy to wait a month for your new chair to arrive, opt for this deal instead.
Is that Secretlab Titan gaming chair deal too far outside of your price range? Fear not, dear reader, for there are cheaper items to look at during the Cyber Monday sales.
And here's one such offer on the Razer Iskur gaming chair. It's currently marked down from $499.99 to $349.99 in the US, and reduced from £349.98 to £279.99 in the UK. The Iskur was Razer's first venture into the gaming chair world and, suffice to say, it's arguably the best chair product they've ever produced.
It's extremely comfortable, very well manufactured, and provides the right level of support through its design. There's plenty of lumbar support here, lots of foam padding so you don't get uncomfortable if you're sitting for long hours, and every part of it is adjustable to suit your sitting position. Top marks all round, then.
Welcome to our Cyber Monday gaming chairs live blog! I'm your host for the next few hours, and I'll be bringing you the very best savings and offers on gaming chair deals for Cyber Monday 2021.
I get it: you want a comfy, adjustable chair for those long gaming sessions. I'm a gamer myself, so I know all about the lengthy search for finding a chair that'll support you for hours on end. And, given that you're in the market for a new gaming chair, Cyber Monday is the perfect time to get a discount on some of the best ones around.
And what better place to start than with our favorite gaming chair from last year: that's right, Secretlab's Titan 2020 series. Right now, you can save £40 on the Black, Softweave fabric version of this excellent gaming chair, which has been reduced to $439 in the Cyber Monday sales. It's also been marked down from £399 to £359 in the UK. If you favor quality over cost, you'll do well to find a better deal than this.
