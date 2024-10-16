Apple's App Store is back to normal after a brief issue with downloading apps

Just a day after unveiling a new iPad mini , Apple’s App Store seems to have had an issue, specifically with not letting anyone download apps. We tracked a flurry of reported issues with downloading on social networks like Threads and X (formerly Twitter) and tested it ourselves.

The issue was all around downloading apps, either new ones or previously purchased ones. You could hit select or the cloud icon, but it would spin and then reset – at least that was the case for TechRadar’s Editor-at-Large Lance Ulanoff and me on our iPhones.

Down Detector saw a spike, too, with over 3,000 reported outages near 11:31AM ET, but since then, the reports have started to decline quite a bit. At the same time we’ve been able to successfully download apps once again from the App Store.

You can see our live reporting during the main portion of this short disruption with the App Store below. The issues seem entirely resolved as of now – 12:08PM ET on October 16, 2024 – but we’ll keep an eye on it just in case this spikes again.