Lenovo showcases a wide selection of PC and gaming solutions at Tech Life

Lenovo’s PC and laptop lineup went through major updates last year and are now available in the UAE. The new lineup consists of updated business and hybrid consumer laptops as well as an entry-level gaming laptop. There’s also a Star Wars themed AR kit to round things off.

By offering a wide array of solutions across price ranges and target audiences, Lenovo aims to transform work and entertainment in the UAE.

“The UAE remains a key market for Lenovo.”, says Mohammed Hilili, General Manager Gulf, Saudi Arabia & East Africa at Lenovo. “To meet the demands of the region, we have introduced a range of innovative solutions to suit everyone from the working parent and diligent student, to the inner creative and avid gamer.”

Business professionals get an overhauled ThinkPad X1 Extreme now featuring discrete NVIDIA GeForce graphics good enough for gaming, 8th-gen intel processors, a 4K display and Dolby Atmos. There’s also a facial recognition feature available through the camera which now has a ThinkShutter camera cover and RapidCharge technology which can charge 80% of the laptop’s battery in an hour. The laptop starts at AED 8,899 and looks great for both work and play.

Lenovo also showcased its thinnest work laptop, the ThinkPad P1, starting at AED 9,999. This 15-inch lightweight laptop packs in a lot of tech for the performance hungry professional on the go. It features a premium design with all black finish and a glass touch pad with a seamless keyboard. The processors are 8th-gen Intel Xeon with up to 64GB of DDR4 memory and there’s 4K UHD display to top things off.

Finally the company displayed its new all-in-one device for the meeting room, the ThinkSmart Hub 500. It is a Skype Rooms Systems device that allows for easily facilitating Skype meetings with minimum hassle. The unit consists of an array of Dolby Atmos microphones with 360 degree coverage and an 11.6-inch screen mounted on a fully rotatable stand. Pricing starts at AED 8,499.

Redesigned Yoga laptops

Lenovo’s flagship 2-in-1 consumer laptops feature all-new designs and upgraded tech under the hood. The Yoga C930, starting at AED 6,669 now includes more powerful Intel processors and debuts a rotating sound bar decked out with Dolby Atmos speaker system. It also supports a Garaged Pen stylus for sketching that charges within its dock and far-ranged microphones that can pick up voice commands for Cortana and Alexa from up to 4 meters away.

Completing the Yoga lineup is Lenovo’s experimental Yoga Book C930 featuring a dual display including a versatile E-ink bottom display that can turn into a keyboard or a notepad and even an e-reader with a simple tap. It also features an ultra light and ultra thin form factor and promises long battery life. Pricing starts at AED 4,799.

Legion Gaming laptop & Star Wars AR Kit

The Legion Y530 is a mainstream gaming laptop for users after portability and gaming prowess on the go. It has a slim and sleek form factor with a keyboard offering under 1ms response time. Performance wise gamers will get an NVIDA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti GPUs coupled with 8th-gen Intel i7 processors capable of high-quality graphics and speedy gaming sessions. You can buy the Legion Y530 now starting from AED 3,599.

And finally, Star Wars fans can unleash their inner Luke Skywalker with Stars Wars: Jedi Challenge. This AR Kit is powered by a smartphone app and includes an AR headset, tracking beacon and gamers can also wield a replica lightsaber as they battle the dark side from the comfort of their living room.