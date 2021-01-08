Leinster vs Ulster live stream: how to watch Pro14 rugby clash online from anywhere

If anyone can stop Leinster from claiming an astonishing fourth straight Pro14 title this season, it might be their biggest rivals, Ulster. The current Conference A leaders are 10 points clear of the Dublin-based side heading into today's away clash at the RDS Arena in Ballsbridge. It's the biggest match of the 2020/21 Pro14 rugby season so far, so read on as we explain how to watch a Leinster vs Ulster live stream wherever you are right now.

You could even go so far as to say that Leinster have had a sluggish start to the current campaign by their lofty standards. Shockingly, they've appeared somewhat mortal and actually lost a game this season, falling to Connacht 35-24 last weekend to end their 26-match Pro14 run.

Injuries and absences would seem to be at least part of of Leinster's issues, but they welcome a number of regular players back to the starting XI today, with coach Leo Cullen ringing no less than 13 changes for the top of the table encounter. In fact, Ireland captain Johnny Sexton and international teammate Rob Kearney are the only two players to survive from last weekend.

Explosive youngster Jordan Larmour is back in the starting XV at right wing opposite Kearney, while Leinster fans will also be pleased to see experienced players like Robbie Henshaw, Cian Healy and Sean Cronin back on the field. Ulster, for their part, will be missing one of their key playmakers for this vital match in Jacob Stockdale. He's out with a knee injury and will be replaced by Michael Lowry in the team's backline, while South African flanker Marcell Coetzee will also get the nod - despite just sealing a deal to return to play rugby back in SA.

Leinster are still heavy favourites for tonight's match, according to the bookings - some might say ridiculously so. Could this spur Ulster on to the kind of inspired performance needed to beat the reigning champs? It's yet another storyline to follow as we get set for the biggest game in Irish club rugby. Follow our guide below for full details of how to watch Leinster vs Ulster Pro14 rugby live online and get a reliable Pro14 live stream from anywhere.

How to watch a Leinster vs Ulster live stream from outside your country

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream Pro14 rugby below. But you might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country - even if you're fully registered and in all likelihood paying a subscription fee.

This is because of something called geo-blocking - best thought of as a kind of digital border. But it's not nearly as scary as it sounds and we can help you get back to your preferred Pro14 rugby live stream in no time at all.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be up and running with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services you normally enjoy at home.

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Leinster vs Ulster live stream: how to watch Pro14 rugby online in Ireland

Leinster vs Ulster kicks-off at 9.35pm GMT today in Dublin and is being shown by two channels in Ireland - both of which also offer streaming options, and their own caveats. One of them, TG4, is totally free to stream online and doesn't even ask you to register for an account - but it's coverage is delayed by about two hours. The other, eir Sport, is your way to watch Leinster vs Ulster live - either on TV or by streaming the match using its app, which is available its broadband and mobile customers, Sky TV subscribers in Ireland, as well as on Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast platforms. It'll cost you at least €19.99 a month. Outside of Ireland? Watch Pro14 rugby online just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.

Ulster vs Leinster live stream: how to watch Pro14 rugby in the UK

Premier Sports has the broadcasting rights for Pro14 rugby in the UK, and is showing every game from every round of the action on Premier Sports 1 and 2, as well as sister channel FreeSports. In this case, coverage is on Premier Sports 1 from 7pm GMT ahead of a 7.35pm kick-off in Dublin. You'll find Premier Sport available on TV from £9.99 a month through both Sky and Virgin Media - but there's also a streaming-only option available, Premier Player, costing £9.99 for the full works including all Premier Sports channels plus LaLiga TV and BoxNation. If you're outside the UK and want to live stream Leinster vs Ulster and watch Pro14 rugby online, don't worry about geo-blocks stopping you. If you've already got (or are seriously considering) a subscription to a Brit-based sports streaming platform, then simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to catch all the action just as you would if you were at home.

How to watch Pro14 rugby: live stream Leinster vs Ulster in Australia

Australia doesn't have a national TV broadcaster invested in Pro14 rugby - so every game is available to stream live and on-demand with a RugbyPass subscription. That includes Leinster vs Ulster, with action Down Under getting started at 6.35am AEDT on the morning of Saturday, January 9. This is one of the best value ways to watch Pro14 rugby in the world, as it costs just $9.99 a month for an HD live stream of every game in the competition. It's only available in a select few countries like Australia, though, as elsewhere broadcast deals means it gets geo-blocked. That's not necessarily a problem for Aussie subscribers, though - just pick up a top-notch VPN and follow our guide above to watch your preferred Pro14 rugby live stream wherever you are in the world.

Live stream Pro14 rugby in New Zealand: how to watch Leinster vs Ulster online

The place to watch Pro14 rugby in New Zealand is Sky Sport, which is available in New Zealand as part of a range of pay TV packages. Leinster vs Ulster is on the cards this weekend, with the match kicking off at 8.35am NZDT on Saturday, January 9. It's being shown on Sky Sport Select - so anyone with Sky Sport as part of their package can use the app to stream coverage. And, Sky Sport Now exists as an option for Kiwis who want access to Sky Sport channels on a contract-free basis, with a week pass costing $19.99. Anyone from the UK or Ireland in New Zealand can use the VPN route described above to tune in to their service of choice just like they would at home - and Kiwis abroad can use the same method to take their digital selves back home for rugby coverage.

Rugby live stream: how to watch Leinster vs Ulster Pro14 live stream in the US

ESPN and its ESPN+ streaming service have the rights to show Pro14 rugby in the US. That includes Leinster vs Ulster, which kicks-off at 2.35pm ET/11.35am PT on Friday, January 8. The ESPN + service is great value at just $5.99 a month. In addition being the US home of the Pro14, it also features loads of games from the NBA, NHL, MLB, MLS, FA Cup, plus college sports, tennis, golf, cricket, other rugby competitions, Top Rank boxing, and UFC.