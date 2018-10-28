Laundry gets futuristic with the LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine

Doing laundry is certainly one domestic chore that most people tend to avoid. Whether it’s piling everything into a bag and passing it off for dry cleaning (and then getting an eye-watering bill in return) or letting the clothes pile up until you literally run out of things to wear.

It’s also not as simple as just dumping everything into your washing machine and letting it do its thing. Garments all have different washing methods, water temperatures, and many more things to consider. Plus, you always have to make sure your colored and white garments are washed separately, or you’ll end up with one red sock dying everything a beautiful shade of pink.

Thankfully, LG’s latest SIGNATURE Washing Machine aims to make doing laundry a little less – stressful. It’s biggest selling point is the TwinWash Mini – a smaller 2kg capacity washer that sits under the main washing machine. In essence, you have two washing machines at your disposal, capable of running simultaneously or independently.

The beauty of having two washing machines is that you can easily use the TwinWash Mini to wash your white garments while your main washer tackles your colored garments, thus saving you from waiting for once cycle to finish before you begin your next load of laundry.

The TwinWash Mini is also great for when you want to wash a small selection of clothes – such as gym clothes or baby clothes – and don’t want to run a full-sized wash cycle. What’s more, the TwinWash Mini acts as a pedestal for the main washer, making it easier to load and remove laundry.

Having two washing machines running simultaneously would certainly cause a lot of noise, but thankfully LG’s new Centum System keeps noise levels to a minimum. It improves the washing machine’s durability and energy efficiency with an advanced suspension system, and keeps things quiet by minimizing the tub’s vibrations during a wash cycle.

Lastly, the touch-enabled Quick Circle User Interface is embedded directly onto the washer’s door, and is positioned at a 17-degree angle for easy viewing, even when standing.

All in all, the LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine is a stylish pick for any living space. It’s got a great set of tech features that takes the hassle out of doing laundry, and is crafted to save you both time and effort no matter how much laundry you need to get done.